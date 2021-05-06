Daniel Wettstein, the 36-year-old who was arrested in August after allegedly holding a man overnight in a Willits home against his will and repeatedly beating him, is about a week away from accepting a plea agreement, his attorney said during an Eagle County District Court arraignment hearing Wednesday.
Michael Fox, defense attorney with Kalamaya Goscha, told Judge Paul Dunkelman that he and the prosecution were just finalizing paperwork on the deal, which would involve Wettstein pleading guilty to second-degree assault by strangulation, a class 4 felony that carries a two- to eight-year Department of Corrections presumptive penalty — however, the prosecution would not ask for more than six years during sentencing as part of the agreement, Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi noted.
“There is no requirement for prison, so it would allow us to argue for probation,” Fox emphasized.
Wettstein is one of two defendants in the case, each of whom initially faced 14 charges affiliated with the Aug. 26 incident that resulted in an Eagle County SWAT team arriving in a Willits neighborhood after a victim was able to escape a residential property to a neighbor’s, his face and knee bloodied, alleging that Mustafa Muhammad, 24, and Wettstein “were trying to kill [him],” according to both Basalt police documents and a September interview the victim gave to the Aspen Daily News.
Muhammad pleaded to a similar charge — class 4 second-degree assault, but as a crime of violence, which serves as a sentence enhancer in the state of Colorado. In Muhammad’s case, the prosecution asked for 10 years in the DOC; Dunkelman sentenced him to seven.
As part of Wettstein’s potential agreement, the prosecution would remove the aggravating factor, thus lessening the presumptive range of penalties and making him eligible for probation.
Dunkelman needed a moment of clarification in order to reconcile the difference between the two proposed plea deals between the co-defendants.
“His co-defendant in this case — I’m just trying to balance that — pled to second degree, we’ll call it aggravated,” the judge said. “That’s five to 10 [years]. This is two to eight, with a range of three to six. And the difference in these two defendants —”
At that, Lombardi offered the distinction.
“The first defendant who pled, he did have a history,” Lombardi said. “He was the initial aggressor in that, and he was kind of the facilitator of the narcotics transactions.”
Fox emphasized that such nuances would be addressed more in depth during arguments made ahead of sentencing.
“I’m just trying to get a position in my mind whether this is a plea I’m accepting or not. In the back of my mind, I was concerned about the difference — because this one seemed like a different sentence,” Dunkelman replied.
Ultimately, however, the case was continued until May 12 at 9 a.m., during which time the judge anticipates, on advice from both attorneys in the case, that a plea agreement will have been struck.
Part of any deal, too, would be restitution to the victim, who also spoke briefly during Wednesday’s hearing and intends to speak more robustly during the sentencing hearing, at which point Dunkelman assured a Spanish interpreter would be present.
“These two guys, they almost killed me. I had a hard time when I go to work … also, I have a hard time when I’m trying to eat,” the victim, who required facial reconstructive surgery following the ordeal, said. “I got nightmares all the time, headache all the time. It destroyed my life very much. I also, sorry, the hospital, they call me almost every single day for the bills.”