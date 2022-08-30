Through transplants and visitors, the Aspen area already has tight connections with the southern United States. That link stands to become even stronger this winter.
Starting Dec. 17, Delta Air Lines will have a second daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Aspen. The additional service between the two cities means that more Atlanta-area residents will have direct access to Aspen-Snowmass ski slopes, hotels, restaurants and other offerings.
The economic implications are even greater, given Atlanta’s position as the top connecting airport not only on the East Coast — but the world. It’s estimated that on recent Delta trips to Aspen served by the once-a-day Atlanta flight, local travelers from the Atlanta area accounted for roughly 40% of total passengers aboard, an indication of the massive airport’s importance as a connection point.
“Basically, Delta has double-downed on Atlanta to Aspen,” said Bill Tomcich, an air travel consultant and liaison between the commercial airlines and the local tourism stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass. “Atlanta is very important to Aspen: It’s the world’s largest airline hub and a key strategic connection for us. Delta has never had more than one flight daily from Atlanta to Aspen in the past.”
Atlanta currently ranks as the Aspen airport’s 10th-strongest metropolitan market, he said last week. It doesn’t send as many visitors to Aspen as Dallas and Los Angeles do, but with the additional daily, nonstop winter-spring flight, its relevance to local tourism can only expand.
“It’ll mean great connections from all the New York airports and literally every single commercial airport in the state of Florida,” Tomcich said. “They all connect to Atlanta, and therefore, to and from Aspen.”
Delta’s commitment to the second route between Atlanta and Aspen bolsters the typically robust ASE winter schedule, adding another 107 inbound (and outbound) flights to the overall mix for the 2022-23 ski season. During the holiday peak, Dec. 17 to Jan. 4, the three commercial airlines serving the local market — Delta, United, American — will offer 35-36 daily flights, down slightly, by one flight, from the last December-January holiday season. Third-party operator SkyWest Airlines flies the planes on behalf of the three carriers.
The flights between Aspen and Atlanta that start in mid-December are scheduled to end on April 2. Delta’s service to the local market is winter-season only. The airline came back to the market last winter after a pandemic-related hiatus. Prior to the pandemic, Delta offered flights between Aspen and Salt Lake City in the winter and summer.
That route appears to have been scrapped. The airline has a limited number of CRJ-700 aircraft — the mountain-terrain friendly, 70-seat jet that all of the airlines currently use when flying to and from ASE — which could be a factor in the decision.
“Delta came back to Aspen last winter with one flight daily from Atlanta and Los Angeles,” Tomcich said. “SkyWest only has five CRJ-700s left in Delta colors. There's only so much they can do.”
Atlanta-based Delta, however, isn’t the only commercial carrier planning to step up its service to ASE later this year. Tomcich also spoke of how Chicago-based United Airlines “came through in a big way” in responding to a direct request from Fly Aspen Snowmass for additional seat capacity during the first half of December.
In an e-mail message to local tourism stakeholders, he noted that United added 45 additional inbound (and 45 outbound) flights to its Aspen schedule between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, a two-week period following the scheduled first week ski season. Thanksgiving, the traditional start of skiing in Aspen Snowmass, falls on Nov. 24 this year.
Through United, daily nonstop flights from both Chicago and Houston are now scheduled to return starting Nov. 30. Flight frequency from Denver has been increased, from four times daily last year in early December to six times daily during the same period this year. Daily flights from Los Angeles were already built into the schedules.
“So United is now planning a total of nine daily flights from four hubs in early December … up 80% from the five total daily flights flown at that time last year,” Tomcich wrote. “American had already doubled their capacity from [Dallas-Fort Worth] with two flights daily in early December this year, versus one last year. So we are now in great shape with 11 flights daily, starting Nov. 30.”