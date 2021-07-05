Delta is back — beginning Dec. 18, that is. And with the announcement of the commercial airline’s return to servicing the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport were introductory low airfare rates meant to incentivize customers to again fly Delta.
It took only a matter of hours before competitors United and American Airlines realized their fares had been undercut by more than $100 and adjusted accordingly, said Bill Tomcich, consultant to Fly Aspen Snowmass.
He used Aspen to Atlanta flights as an example, calling it the “most relevant” out dozens available. Atlanta is a particularly pertinent city for myriad reasons: first, it’s one of two locations — in addition to Los Angeles — that Delta has committed to servicing daily beginning this winter season. Second, Atlanta is “is the world’s largest single connecting hub of any airline across the globe,” Tomcich explained.
“They could truly optimize the timing of the flights to connect as many daily flights through these two [hubs]. It’s a huge impact in terms of the number of cities that Delta will be able to connect to,” he continued.
Before Delta came back to the local airline marketplace, United and American both listed their lowest respective roundtrip fares between Aspen and Atlanta at $462. Then Delta made its announcement, listing its lowest-available fare for the same trip at $350.
“Within the next several hours, American and United matched that fare,” he said. Again, it wasn’t just the Atlanta flights that saw far-reduced fares because of the re-entry of competition from Delta, Tomcich noted.
“I should also point out that in addition to publishing these flights into ASE, Delta also filed fares from nearly all potential connecting markets that happen to be substantially lower than the fares previously offered,” he said in a separate email, using the three-letter airport code for Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. “Both American and United have since matched those fares. Now is suddenly a very good time to plan travel and book airline tickets to or from ASE next winter!”
Delta announced in August last year that it would not be resuming its service to Aspen in the winter, as the pandemic-related uncertainties in the travel market — including travel restrictions — loomed.
But even before COVID-19, Delta had already been reducing its flights through Aspen, largely because of the commercial airline reducing its reliance on the CRJ-700, which is the primary model of plane that traditionally serviced the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. It was that shift away from the CRJ-700, in fact, that served as an impetus for the ASE Vision Committee.
“Earlier this week, I was informed that Delta had made the decision to skip this ski season at ASE, citing the uncertainty of the demand environment combined with the uncertainty of their CRJ-700 fleet plans being the ‘dagger for ASE this year,’” Tomcich wrote last August. “They are viewing their ASE service as a temporary suspension and would love to be able to come back in December 2021 for the following ski season.”
On Saturday, Tomcich passed along the announcement from Delta that the earlie hope to return to the market in December of this year was coming to fruition.
“It has been almost a full year since Delta last offered flights to ASE in what was then referred to as a ‘temporarily suspension’ of service during the height of the pandemic, and I am very pleased to report that it’s now official – Delta Air Lines plans to offer flights to Aspen Snowmass again next winter!” he wrote Saturday.