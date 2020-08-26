Delta Air Lines won’t be resuming its service to Aspen this winter, the company said Tuesday.
“We continue to adjust our flight schedules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and customer demand, and we have not yet announced a decision as to when we will bring back service to ASE,” said Maria Moraitakis, a spokesperson for the Atlanta-based commercial airline.
However, she said Delta remains committed over the long-term to the Aspen market.
“We look forward to resuming flights once demand improves,” Moraitakis said.
The suspension will leave the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport with two commercial carriers, United and American, for the upcoming ski season. Delta hasn’t flown into or out of Aspen since July 7. The following day, the airline cut its daily ASE-to-Salt Lake City route, but there were plans to resume winter service from Atlanta and Los Angeles.
The airline had planned two flights daily to and from Salt Lake City this summer, but cut one of the flights when the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically reduced demand for air travel locally and nationwide in late March.
In July, Bill Tomcich, the community’s liaison to the airlines, noted that over the last year, Delta had reduced its reliance on the CRJ-700 aircraft that all three carriers use to serve the local market. In mid-2019, Delta had 18 CRJ-700s flying nationwide, through third-party operator SkyWest. In November, it had around a dozen, and by March it was down to six, he said.
All three airlines’ expected phasing out of CRJ-700 aircraft in the next two to 10 years was the major impetus behind the yearlong ASE Vision process, the county’s public effort to redevelop the Aspen airport. The process resulted in a 20-1 vote in March by the primary ASE Vision committee (there were five in total) to widen the runway and make other improvements designed to accommodate the next generation of aircraft that will replace the CRJ-700.
In an email to local stakeholders late last week, Tomcich reiterated his earlier comment that “we continue to hang on to Delta service from ATL & LAX ‘by a thread.’
“Earlier this week, I was informed that Delta had made the decision to skip this ski season at ASE, citing the uncertainty of the demand environment combined with the uncertainty of their CRJ-700 fleet plans being the ‘dagger for ASE this year.’” Tomcich wrote. “They are viewing their ASE service as a temporary suspension and would love to be able to come back in December 2021 for the following ski season.”
For that to be possible, Tomcich said, Delta communicated that it will need to use a different type of aircraft that can serve Aspen. “Meanwhile, I can tell you that Delta also decided to pull out of both Hayden and Montrose this winter, as well,” his email adds. The Hayden airport, in Routt County, serves the Steamboat Springs winter resort, while the Montrose airport serves Telluride.
Moraitakis said Delta supports improvements to the Aspen airport that would allow larger aircraft to serve the market, “which would give airlines more flexibility in scheduling certain aircraft that make sense for the market and that would provide a superior experience for customers.”
Some of the CRJ-700s that Delta was flying have been repainted and sold off to American Airlines, while others have been parked. The Delta spokesperson said the company has yet to make a decision about its long-term use of the CRJ-700.
“Our entire fleet of CRJ-700s will be temporarily parked in a couple of weeks … to temporarily reduce expenses,” she said.
Tomcich said Delta is down to using a “handful” of the aircraft.
“They have more profitable aircraft that are a lot more efficient and are more economical to fly,” he said, “so they are grounding their less economical aircraft.”
Asked if Delta’s suspension of winter service to Aspen is directly related to the CRJ-700 situation, Tomcich said “It is definitely a factor.” Uncertainty surrounding the winter travel season is another aspect of the decision, he added.