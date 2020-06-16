Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on live-and-in-person campaigning for political office, the race among two candidates seeking to represent the Democratic Party in this fall’s U.S. House District 3 contest is heating up.
James Iacino, 37, a longtime Denver businessman who now lives in Ridgway, faces Diane Mitsch Bush, 70, a former state representative and county commissioner from Steamboat Springs. The primary election is June 30, and the winner will go on to challenge the victor in the Republican primary: either incumbent Scott Tipton of Cortez, who has represented the district in Congress since January 2011, or Rifle cafe owner Lauren Boebert, a political newcomer. The general election will be held Nov. 3.
Mitsch Bush won the Democratic primary in early 2018 but was defeated by Tipton in the fall. She garnered 43.6% or the vote to Tipton’s 51.5%. Candidates of other parties pulled 4.9% of the overall vote. The district covers most of the Western Slope, including Pitkin County and Aspen, plus the Pueblo area.
The Aspen Daily News caught up with both Iacino and Mitsch Bush in recent days, conducting separate wide-ranging interviews.
Iacino touted his business experience, having grown up in his family’s seafood distribution company, Seattle Fish Co. The 200-employee concern is based in Denver but also has offices in Montrose, and Iacino served as its CEO for 10 years before stepping down last fall to run for Congress. He is the majority owner, and said a proven business leader is what the district needs right now given the district’s economic uncertainties related to the pandemic.
“The reason I am running is for my two young boys,” he said. “I am concerned for their future. This is my opportunity to step aside from the business and focus on serving my country.”
Mitsch Bush highlighted her background as a lawmaker and public servant but pointed out that she also has business and teaching experience — in no way is she a “career politician,” she said. Referring to Iacino, she suggested that now is not the time for voters to support someone who is unproven in the way of politics and legislation, nor someone who has little name recognition across the sprawling district.
“I’m running for some of the same reasons I ran in 2018,” she said, bringing up Tipton’s vote in 2017 to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (the overall effort failed). “The people of this district need a representative who is not out of touch. … A good representative fights for her constituents, not for special interests and big money.”
Economic opportunity
In discussing their platform points, both candidates talk about many of the same things. Economic diversity and more job opportunities. Health care reform and greater accessibility for all. Environmental stewardship and efforts to tackle climate change.
“There’s a lack of good-paying job opportunities in the district,” Iacino said. The key to improving the situation is more public and private investment into industries that have proven to be successful, such as outdoor recreation on the Western Slope and renewable energy in southern Colorado, he said.
“People are looking for new business opportunities, more diversification away from some of the concentration we’ve had in recent years, to prevent the downside risks when we have a challenge like we do right now with COVID-19,” he said.
Iacino wants to put unemployed people back to work through mass government-sponsored infrastructure programs relating to highway and bridge repairs, mass transit, broadband connectivity and renewable energy.
“With over 40 million unemployed Americans, there is an opportunity to invest in the future with those jobs,” he said.
Mitsch Bush said she’s “flattered that my Democratic competitor has taken on infrastructure. Because I’ve worked on infrastructure for 30 years. It’s always been my No. 1 priority.” She spoke of the same project categories, from transportation to broadband to renewable energy.
“The way we pay for them? End fossil fuel subsidies now. That’ll provide hundreds of billions of dollars. That’s new revenue we can use to invest in infrastructure and our people,” she said.
Health care and the high insurance premiums along the Western Slope also is of great concern to both candidates.
“I’m an advocate for a public option to ensure that everybody gets covered, and allows us to invest in mental health care services, women’s health care services, negotiated prescription drug pricing … doing what we can to significantly reduce the costs that people are paying,” Iacino said. “People want to work hard to be able to provide a better future for their family and they can’t do that when all of their money is going toward health care costs.”
Mitsch Bush said the COVID-19 situation has pulled back the curtain on health care inequalities. She favors a universal, single-payer system.
“We’re in an emergency. We need health care for everyone now,” she said.
Though both are advocates of environmental stewardship, Iacino offered more details on the topic.
“This is an opportunity for Colorado to lead,” he said. “We have great opportunities for renewable energy that we’re seeing. Wind farms can provide more job opportunities in the Pueblo area. Solar opportunities [abound] throughout the district as we transition away from coal. We should put more federal dollars into research and development of storage technology and efficient transmission of energy.”
Mitsch Bush, meanwhile, offered more of a big picture view in discussing economic and environmental concerns.
“With COVID-19 and the George Floyd murder, things are changing a bit,” she said. “There’s an overarching vision of a more just, equitable, sustainable and prosperous society for everyone. We need that now more than ever.
“Real opportunities for everyone,” Mitsch Bush continued. “Public education. Training for living wage jobs. Opportunities to live in a community where there aren’t economic opportunities.”
Seeing the differences
To Iacino, Mitsch Bush is the less viable candidate, having already lost to Tipton two years ago.
He noted that Tipton, who has been re-elected four times since first winning the seat in the fall of 2010, has beaten four former state legislators in a row.
“I’m the first business candidate to challenge him and I think that’s something the people want, particularly at this time,” Iacino said. The big difference between me and Diane is electability. That’s what we need; people are looking for someone who can appeal to moderates and independents of the district.”
Iacino won the support of Democrats during the state party assembly in March. He said he performed well with the delegates in Pueblo, an area that many in the party have identified as the key to victory over Tipton.
“Without winning that population center you cannot take this district,” Iacino said.
He also enjoys financial support throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Fund-raising reports through March 31 show that he out-raised Mitsch Bush, Tipton and Boebert with individual donors in Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt.
“They respect Diane, and they worked for her in 2018, but they want something different,” he said of upper-valley donors. “Once they met me people said, ‘this is a candidate who can win and we want to support you.’ People understand the importance of this election.”
Mitsch Bush said the great difference between her and Iacino is that she’s lived in the district for many decades, whereas Iacino recently moved to the Western Slope from Denver, first registering to vote in Montrose last October before announcing his planned run for U.S. House District 3. The issue of his relocation has been the subject of previous media reports.
“He’s a nice guy,” she said of Iacino. “To his credit, James has learned a lot in a short amount of time since October. He runs a great business. But I’m from here. I’ve worked on these issues in meeting after meeting, day after day. I’ve worked with ranchers, coal miners, power plant operators … I know this district and I love this district with all my heart.
“He’s from Denver,” Mitsch Bush added. “I think that’s one thing voters should know about. Because this is such a big district and it takes a long time to know it. The biggest difference is I have positive name recognition and I also have experience legislating, and I also have experience in business. Which means I have a record. People can say, ‘I’m going to work on climate change.’ Well I’ve already done it. ‘I’m going to fight for women’s rights.’ Well, I’ve been doing it for years. I think that’s an important difference.