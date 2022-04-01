Baël is his name — so he proclaimed while rising out of the hellfire ashes existing really only a matter of feet beneath Interstate 70 through Glenwood Cañon. Seriously, nobody should have been surprised, a point the demon himself reiterated several times during his clearly planned speech — fully translated by a minion.
“You all couldn’t take the hint with the fires, so I followed up with mudslides,” the fiery creature fumed. “And still, here you are. I turned your rivers to mud. I — really — blocked your traffic! I ruined your weekend staycations! If that isn’t hell for you people, then what is?!”
Thunderously, Baël slammed into a Cañon wall, dropping debris into the Shoshoney rapid. In later interviews, the demon would say he’d hoped it would have been one more hit to the local economy, by ruining a popular whitewater rapid (“I turned white water into brown poo-poo!” he would exclaim).
But Baël, in a surprise move, sent additional shockwaves through the Cañon by announcing his unexpected retirement.
“I’ve come to realize that my commitment to a lifetime of hellscape values has meant that, if I’m to stay true to my path, I must change direction,” the unexpectedly thoughtful demon said. “If I’m to truly continue working to spread the hellish-driven mission I’ve been compelled to feel is my life’s work, then I know what I must do.”
He then held up a clearly-not-yet-published listing, asking through a genuine-but-awkward, fang-toothed smile, “Do you think my headshot will give me an advantage in the Asspen real estate market?”