You’ve always got to start somewhere, and for many local prep volleyball teams, the start of the season is the Demon Invitational.
While many teams have a match or two under their belts by the time they find themselves competing in Glenwood, the host Demons kicked off their season entirely with four matches, going 2-2 to kick off the new campaign, falling somewhere in the middle of the pack of the nine-team tournament.
“I think we were one of maybe like five teams in the state that hadn’t played yet,” Glenwood Springs head coach Brittani Chilson said. “So honestly, for our first games of this season, it’s been a really good weekend because we see what we’re strong at and what we need to work on. So, I feel very positive and hopeful moving forward, carrying some momentum into our season.”
The Demons split their first day of competition, sweeping Roaring Fork in two sets before falling on the other side of the coin against Mullen out of Denver, who swept through first place in the tournament. Out of pool play, the teams were divided into gold, silver and bronze divisions based on the two games from Friday. Mullen, Rifle and Pagosa Springs competed for the gold; Glenwood, Basalt and Coal Ridge competed in silver; and Roaring Fork, Steamboat Springs and Weld Central competed in bronze.
Out of the local teams, Basalt’s 3-1 in the tournament stood out, falling to Rifle in their opener but besting Weld Central to go 1-1 in pool play. In the silver bracket, they beat both the Demons and Coal Ridge to secure a provisional fourth place overall in the competition.
The run puts Basalt at 4-2 early on the season, within two wins of their season total in 2022. The Longhorns went 1-3 in last year’s Demon Invitational, besting only Rifle.
Roaring Fork’s tournament didn’t go as smoothly, getting away with a win over Weld Central in the bronze bracket but falling to Mullen and Glenwood in pool play and Steamboat in their final match of the weekend. The victory over Keenesburg was by a score of 2-1 in sets, and the three losses were all two-set sweeps.
Glenwood finished the silver bracket with the loss to Basalt but the victory over Coal Ridge, a two-set sweep that saw them go up 19-10 in the last set before a last-stand by the Titans pulled them a little closer. Still, the Demons persisted and sealed the dagger.
Chilson said that overcoming those “mental battles” was a key indicator of her team in its opening weekend.
“That’s something our program has struggled with historically,” Chilson said. “So being able to come back from really low places and push through that and break through some walls was really great.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Demons, kicking off their league schedule at Battle Mountain on Tuesday. The Demons went 15-10 overall last year, but finished fourth in the 4A Western Slope League with a 4-6 record, looking to take strides forward in the WSL.
Glenwood started its season last year with a 4-0 sweep through the Demon Invitational before playing Battle Mountain. They lost that league-opener 3-2, but redeemed it with a 3-2 win in Edwards against the Huskies later in the season.
Roaring Fork hosts Basalt on Wednesday and the Aspen Skiers — who saw their roster away at Experiential Education last week — resume their season on Friday at Jefferson Academy.