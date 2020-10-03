If you’ve never heard the name Clyfford Still, it’s not for his lack of artistic talent, vision or impact.
One of the most influential abstract expressionists of his time, Still was a mystery to the art world, largely because he rejected it and the fame that would have followed.
The documentary “Lifeline” by Miami- and Aspen-based filmmaker Dennis Scholl — which will screen at 7 p.m. Friday at the Aspen Art Museum — seeks to unravel Still’s complex story.
“The big trick with the film was everybody thinks Still was just a great painter but a curmudgeon-y old guy,” Scholl said in an interview Friday. “And I didn’t really think that about him — and maybe it was because I was just such a fanboy that I was going to fight to have him thought of differently.”
An art collector and philanthropist, Scholl will never forget the first time he laid eyes on Still’s work, or how it made him feel. The then-23-year-old south Florida native found himself entering the dedicated Still room during a visit to New York’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art.
“And there they were: There were these incredible, ginormous Clyfford Still paintings that you felt like you could step into. There’s a lot of black in the paintings, so it created this void that you felt you could look into and just disappear, that there were no borders to the work,” said Scholl, who is now 64,. “I’d never been exposed to anything like that at that point, and I’ve never felt that way about a work of art or an artist since. He immediately, with no knowledge, became my favorite artist and has remained my favorite artist for the last 40-plus years.”
The Emmy-winning filmmaker acknowledges the magnitude of such a statement, given his art world endeavors. Over more than 40 years, Scholl and his wife Debra have acquired more than 2,000 works of art.
When Scholl decided he was ready to tackle Still’s story, he looked to his friend and colleague, Dean Sobel. Sobel, in 2005, assumed the role as founding director of what would become the Clyfford Still Museum after exiting the helm of Aspen Art Museum, where Scholl was a board member at the time. After six years of groundwork and construction, in 2011 the Clyfford Still Museum opened its doors in Denver.
Sobel plays an integral role, both during Still’s life and in “Lifeline,” sharing the artist’s story and work with the world. When Still died in 1980, the vast majority of his artistic legacy had not yet been seen by or shared with the masses. A respected art museum director, Sobel was essentially tapped to find a permanent home for Still’s works, per the artist’s request as stated in his will. And so, Colorado’s capital became home to the Clyfford Still Museum.
“It was a really unusual situation,” Sobel said Friday, with a laugh. “It was pretty crazy, but very special.”
A bonafide expert on Still, Sobel credits Scholl’s ability to humanize the artist throughout the duration of the 78-minute film. In the years immediately following World War II, Still developed a new, powerful approach to painting. He was not only misunderstood, Sobel said, but also underappreciated.
“What I tried to do was to show his inner turmoil,” Scholl said. “And I tried to show that the reason he took the positions he did were for integrity reasons, not because [of a] ‘he was just cranky’ reason.”
The part-time Aspenite said he is ecstatic to share Still’s story and debut his “five-year labor of love” to the local community.
“I am so excited to be able to have an in-person screening with real people in the audience,” Scholl said, chuckling. “That’s just really novel — and wonderful for me in my second home of Aspen.”
If you go…
What: Screening of the film, “Lifeline”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, with a Q&A following at 8:15 p.m.
Where: The rooftop of Aspen Art Museum
How much: Free and open to the public. Patrons must register in advance at aspenartmuseum.org. The event is limited to 48 people due to COVID-19 restrictions on gathering sizes.
Note: Box dinners and beverages will be available for purchase from AAM So Café culinary partners Julia and Allen Domingos.