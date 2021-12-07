Similar to indoor mask mandates varying from county to county across Colorado, vaccination requirements can also differ — from building to building, in the case of Pitkin County.
Since Sept. 16, Pitkin County has required everyone 2 and older to wear a face covering indoors regardless of vaccination status.
The county’s indoor mask mandate does not apply to a person’s private residence.
Pitkin County joined a growing list of counties that decided to require masks indoors, even before concerns of the omicron variant grew.
Neighboring Garfield County does not require people to wear face coverings indoors, and its county commissioners — who also comprise the county’s board of health — have indicated they will not institute a countywide mask mandate, either.
Numerous businesses in Pitkin County have already applied to the county’s fully vaccinated facilities program.
The program allows businesses to not have to require their staff and customers to wear masks indoors so long as everyone has been fully vaccinated — and has proven it.
According to Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Spokesperson Tracy Trulove, 45 businesses and entities had been verified as fully vaccinated facilities.
“We applied for locations where only employees have access,” Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president communications, said in an email Monday.
SkiCo requires its employees to be fully vaccinated, and in certain areas like its corporate offices, staff members do not have to wear masks due to the fully vaccinated facilities program.
“Since we are all required to be vaccinated and it is an employee-only area. We do not need to wear masks in our offices per the county program,” Hanle said. “In indoor areas where guests and employees commingle, such as restaurants, public ticket offices, etc., we do wear masks.”
Last month, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced that “employers with 100 or more employees” must require that workers be fully vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
The vaccination requirement was met with almost-immediate legal challenges.
“No, we have not gotten clarity on that — mostly because it’s held up in court right now,” Peacock said of the vaccine mandate. “We are still waiting to see how these policy questions at the federal level play out.”
According to Peacock, at least at the moment, Pitkin County cannot mandate vaccinations for its employees. The county also cannot disclose “specifics,” like how many county employees have been fully vaccinated for privacy reasons.
“What I think we learned is it does vary by department,” Peacock said. “We’ve got a number of departments that are 100% vaccinated and some that have lower rates.”
Earlier this year, Pitkin County offered a $150 cash incentive to county employees to get vaccinated, of which Peacock said many workers did in fact take advantage.
The cash incentive program was discontinued on Nov. 5.
“We’re still encouraging our employees who have chosen not to be vaccinated to really do the research and to make that decision,” Peacock said.
The Pitkin County Board of Health is scheduled to meet Thursday at 1 p.m.
As of Monday, Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 101 cases per 100,000 people, marking a 23-case decline from the previous day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period as “high transmission.”
Less than 10 cases per 100,000 people is considered low transmission, according to the CDC.