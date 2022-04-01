Derrick Jonson cashed in unexpectedly early on the dividends of his long-invested white privilege when, after spending a matter of weeks in a halfway house most people in the valley would pay $6,000 a month to rent, he announced to the Asspen Daily Crimes that he was launching a book — but only after first going on an apology tour.
“I never expected this so soon, but like my family says, we are #blessed. Look, I’m really sorry — but trust me when I say, you don’t know what it was like on the inside,” he said, going on to recount a grinding schedule of three yoga classes a week before having to sit for the house communal balanced breakfast.
Jonson said that while he could’ve gone anywhere else after his release — literally anywhere else — he chose to come back to the community that universally loathes him to prove that, as a rich white man, he can do no wrong. Jonson continues to describe Geoff Pesos as his hero, and explained that in his illegal ebay operation to sell stolen goods, he was merely “chasing his dream.”
“Pesos could turn killing bookstores into a global empire that enslaves people so that they have to pee into bottles instead of taking breaks — like, I want that,” he said. “So I stole some gear? And sold it as if it was mine? Who amongst us wouldn’t be willing to turn a blind eye to ill-gotten spoils to get out of the embarrassing APPCHA class?”
It was a sympathetic argument to the Asspen Daily Crimes, as evidenced by the six photographers on scene in order to capture the most advantageous angles to Jonson’s newly bearded jawline.
“Wait just a moment,” Jonson said mid-interview, noting that the wind was perfect for an off-shoulder smoldering look.
“That’s my personal Blue Steel,” he said.
He’d been practicing his modeling looks, he continued, as the way he figured it, he had two options, and both of them required a really, really good headshot.
“I am going to start with this book thing,” he said, but acknowledged there was some risk with that plan. “I mean, I know there’s already a woman who did that show about lesbians in jail. But … c’mon. If a woman can get Netflicks, I’m sure I’ll get HGB.”
When reached for comment, HGB leadership told the Aspen Daily Planet that Jonson could not pay the network for nudity in his rich-person-goes-to-jail narrative, much less actually get paid for such scenes, saying it feared worse backlash than the last season of Gain of Throes.
Not to be deterred, Jonson touted his Plan B with the confidence only truly wielded by a mediocre white man.
“My other option is to plant roots in the community I call home by helping others find theirs here,” he said. “That’s right! I’m looking to be your next real estate agent!”