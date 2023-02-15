Pitkin County’s next big affordable housing project will require a costly investment even before the actual homes get built.
The county is working on a plan to add stick-built units to the Phillips Mobile Home Park, which was purchased for $6.5 million in 2018 along Lower River Road. County staff is working on a plan to add roughly 35 new units while retaining many of the mobile homes and potentially subtracting a few. The project would result in about 73 units, new and old, though the numbers could be adjusted.
The project entails more than building affordable housing, according to G.R. Fielding, county engineering and construction director. A wastewater treatment plant will be required to serve the housing enclave. Pitkin County has submitted an application to the state of Colorado for a permit to discharge treated water into the Roaring Fork River.
The county also needs to add water storage and prepare a water augmentation plan for the site.
The project cost is estimated at $35 million, Fielding said. The design is expected to be 5% to 15% of that total cost, creating an expense between $1.75 million and $5.25 million.
“I’m anticipating we’re not going to be near the top end of that,” Fielding told commissioners during a Tuesday work session, adding that he hopes the prediction doesn’t come back to “hit me in the face.”
So far, county commissioners have budgeted $880,000 for the design. They will be asked in April to decide on total number and types of units and the architectural styling. A final design must be approved by mid-summer 2023 to keep the project on track. They will be asked in July or August to decide on pricing of the units.
The commissioners have faced pressure from the Aspen City Council to help address the upper Roaring Fork Valley’s affordable housing shortage. City officials lobbied the commissioners last year to go to voters to seek a permanent funding source for affordable housing efforts. The commissioners declined, but the request triggered internal discussions about pursuing affordable housing projects and overall philosophy on affordable housing. Phillips Mobile Home Park emerged as the logical project for the commissioners to pursue since it already owned the property.
Commissioner Steve Child said Tuesday that investing in the design could result in savings in the construction process. He said the county should “not be scared away by the big budget for the design.”
Fielding said another check and balance will be bringing in a consultant from the “contracting world” to help during the design phase. “When you work with a builder earlier you make (fewer) changes later,” he said.
The commissioners didn’t delve deeply into the design of the stick-built units on Tuesday, though Commissioner Francie Jacober expressed her “shock” to see roughly as much square footage in the new units dedicated to garages and storage as to living space.
“Why are we building garages for affordable housing?” Jacober asked. “It’s a lot of what I consider wasted space.”
Other commissioners and staffers noted that people have lots of toys and other things they want to store. If there isn’t adequate storage, items will just be stored outside the units.
“It is definitely the way Americans are right now,” Jacober acknowledged. “We have too much stuff and now we’re doing architectural designs to accommodate our too much stuff.
“I’m not happy about it but I get it,”Jacober concluded.