Though Pitkin County and the White River National Forest Service moved into a lower level of fire restrictions earlier today, officials continue to keep a careful eye on the area’s dryness and summer weather patterns — knowing all too well that given current drought conditions, the threat of a wildland blaze still exists.
Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said Thursday he feels confident the right call was made earlier this week to downgrade from Stage 2 to Stage 1. The decision was a compromise, he said, among the numerous local agencies that hold a conference call every Tuesday to discuss fire dangers — especially since recent data on dry fuels and moisture content suggest that even Stage 1 conditions may not be warranted.
Fitzwilliams pointed out that he doesn’t take the decision on fire restrictions lightly, given the White River National Forest’s massive size, encompassing nearly 2.5 million acres and several counties, including Pitkin. Stage 2 restrictions prohibit all campfires within developed campgrounds and the backcountry. Stage 1 restrictions continue the prohibition in the backcountry, but campfires in established pits on developed recreational lands are allowed.
“We’ve never had a wildfire [start] from a developed campground,” he said. “For us, the No. 1 thing is the restriction on campfires in the backcountry. And those are still illegal.”
Pitkin County, the White River National Forest and other area jurisdictions moved into Stage 1 restrictions in mid-June due to low moisture levels and dry weather patterns. Concern over the possibility of wildfire rose quickly from there as Stage 2 restrictions were implemented only one week later and rolled through the tourist-heavy Fourth of July weekend.
Fitzwilliams said there has been no pressure from the camping community to ease back on restrictions. “I think awareness [of fire danger] is very high right now. People have been compliant. They are still very concerned.”
Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald noted the difficulties involved in the decision to implement fire restrictions. Scientific information involving the “energy release component,” or ERC — an index relating to how hot a fire could burn — is one of many factors, along with moisture levels in live fuels (such as grasses, shrubs and trees).
But subjective information also is part of the equation, including the number of visitors in the area, the weather outlook and the availability of firefighting resources, both MacDonald and Fitzwilliams said.
The officials involved in the Tuesday conference call try to work toward compromise, for the sake of consistency, even though some locations in the region may be more at risk than others, they said. To implement different limitations in jurisdictions that border each other would confuse the public.
“It’d be difficult to ask tourists to pay attention to all of the differences in [fire restrictions] in all of our geographical areas,” Fitzwilliams said.
“No matter what we do, some people like it, some people don’t,” MacDonald said.
Based on weather forecasts that MacDonald evaluated early this week, a return to extreme dryness that necessitates a return to Stage 2 restrictions before the end of July is a distinct possibility.
“If the weather forecast I got on Tuesday is correct, I suspect we’ll be back in Stage 2 fire restrictions within the next few weeks. That’s just my personal opinion,” she said.
Weather patterns, though, tend to be unpredictable. Jeff Colton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, said the Roaring Fork Valley and the Western Slope in general can expect “rollercoaster” weather over the next couple of weeks.
A dry weekend is likely, but a return to thunderstorm activity is expected next week, perhaps by Tuesday, Colton said.
And the unseasonable heat will remain in place for a while. “The overall trend is above-normal temperatures over the next few weeks,” he said, referring to a range from the mid-80s to the lower 90s throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
Relying on temperature data at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport that goes back to 1988, Colton suggested the upper valley is on track to record its second-hottest summer of the last three decades.
The average temperature, which is derived from adding the low and the high temps and dividing them in half, was 64.7 degrees as of Wednesday. The hottest summer (June through August) since 1988 occurred in 2018, when the average temperature was 65.2 degrees, he said.
Whatever happens with the weather as it relates to fire risk, officials will roll with it.
“We have to remain adaptive,” MacDonald said.