Developed campgrounds in the White River National Forest will start to open as of June 5, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Forest Service.
Sites will be reopened in a “phased approach, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions,” it noted. “The agency is committed to maximizing public access to the national forests and grasslands while ensuring physical, emotional and psychological safety and well-being of its employees.”
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams appealed to campers for their patience: “While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” he said in a prepared statement. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”
A current list of open areas and reopenings may be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
Dispersed camping continues to be allowed in the White River National Forest and users are asked to pack out what they pack in. The only area of the WRNF currently under fire restrictions is the Dillon Ranger District, which is under stage 1 restrictions. There, fires are allowed only at developed campsites and in designated fire rings.
Trailhead restrooms are open as conditions allow and some will remain closed for the entire 2020 season.
“Visitors should plan accordingly and be prepared to be self-sufficient with personal disposable waste bags, self-contained campers, or, as a last resort, a small spade for the cat-hole burying method,” the release stated.
Trash should also be packed out.
“Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.