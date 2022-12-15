The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board discussed future transparency improvements at its Wednesday meeting following public comments by a local developer who alleged that APCHA hearing officer Mick Ireland was out of compliance with the organization’s regulations.
Developer Peter Fornell addressed board members to ask them to respond to concerns over Ireland’s legal and consulting business that he runs in a small office out of a residential building in Ireland’s neighborhood, known as the “Common Ground” condominiums, located on Independence Place. Fornell claims the office is not permitted by the city of Aspen, APCHA or the homeowners association that governs the neighborhood.
Fornell, who has developed affordable housing in Aspen, filed a formal complaint with APCHA requesting an investigation into the issue and said on Wednesday that he never received a response.
“This is something that needs to be looked at because there are 3,000 people living in APCHA,” Fornell said. “There are 3,000 people that are out there doing their best — there’s one [hearing officer]. I believe that that person should be someone who we don’t have a question about how he’s operating inside his deed-restricted association.”
Fornell also presented a copy of Common Ground’s condominium declarations, which say that units should be used for residential purposes only unless otherwise specified by an amendment to the declarations, which requires a two-thirds majority vote by unit owners to approve, and must be recorded in Pitkin County to become effective. Fornell said he did not see any proof of such a vote taking place, nor any documents showing that Ireland is in good standing with the city.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Ireland told the Aspen Daily News that in order to obtain a building permit from the city of Aspen to construct the office five years ago, he was required to submit a written permission letter from the HOA, which he did. He added that he received his first business license from the city in 1997, again with permission from the HOA, and that the license is valid through 2023.
“The HOA doesn’t have an issue with it. They gave me a written letter that I had to have to get a building permit consenting to the use of that space,” Ireland said. “I don’t do metal work or anything with chemicals, I don’t have any employees, no parking. They had to sign off on that, so I’m in compliance with the building department.”
In response to Fornell’s concerns about APCHA’s hearing officer — the person responsible for hearing compliance cases when a tenant is alleged to be in violation of regulations — being out of compliance with his own housing, Ireland said that’s a question for APCHA to decide. The hearing officer is paid for time served and is not considered as a regular employee.
“I work for APCHA, so APCHA’s opinion as to whether I’m in compliance is what matters,” Ireland said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, APCHA staff said they investigated the situation and found no violation of the housing authority’s rules. They also said that any violation of HOA or city rules would be up to the appropriate bodies to determine.
APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen added in a statement that APCHA requires three rules to be met by homeowners: The work requirement of 1,500 hours per year in Pitkin County must be fulfilled, owners must live in their units and they cannot own another property inside of the “Ownership Exclusion Zone.”
“Mr. Ireland is in compliance with these rules,” Gillen said. “Mr. Fornell’s complaint against Mr. Ireland is based on Mr. Fornell’s own interpretation of HOA rules, asserting that the HOA in question does not allow commercial business activity.
“APCHA has not had a complaint from the HOA, nor would APCHA have the ability to enforce HOA rules if there was such a complaint … APCHA has no oversight into how HOAs handle the compliance of their bylaws and condo docs as they are a separate, nonprofit entity.”
APCHA informed Fornell of its findings and explained that the housing authority has no role in the application of HOA rules, Gillen added.
While the board agreed that APCHA could not overrule the HOA, members said they wanted to take the situation seriously and use the opportunity to improve APCHA’s transparency policies on complaints and compliance.
“I think we should just focus on more transparency with the complaint outcomes,” said board chair Carson Schmitz. “I think our goal with the complaint process should be to publish the maximum amount of information that is legally available.”
Schmitz clarified that names, addresses and other personal information would not be made immediately available, but he advocated for as many details as possible to be published for people who are interested in the outcome of certain cases.
Board member Rachel Richards said she liked the concept of following up on complaints so that those who make anonymous complaints would be notified of the outcome. She added that she was wary of people using APCHA as a tool to go after their neighbors or people they dislike, and did not shy away from telling Fornell that she saw his actions as a “revenge tour” to shame Ireland.
Ireland is an Aspen Daily News columnist who opined about the recent Pitkin County sheriff’s race and other ballot items. Fornell openly disagreed with some of Ireland’s comments during election season.
“I have a fear of people using APCHA as a tool,” Richards said. “Neighbors don’t always get along well, and sometimes they decide that APCHA would be a great tool to try to change the nature of their neighborhood, or to get someone to be moved out or be found in violation, or just plain embarrass them in the newspapers.”
Ultimately, Gillen said he was supportive of discussing a more forthcoming complaint process, and the board requested that staff bring back more information to a future meeting. The board will not meet again until January.