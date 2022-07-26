The developers of a proposed project at the gateway to downtown Basalt have made revisions for a second time to try to earn approval from the town council.
Tim Belinski and Andrew Light of BCC Basalt LLC reworked the design of their Basalt Center Circle project and revised some apartment sizes in response to council member comments on July 12.
Light and Belinski want to tear down the former Clark’s Market building near the intersection of Two Rivers Road and Midland Avenue and replace it with a 9,000-square-foot commercial space for a grocery store and 65 apartments.
The council is undertaking its final road of review. At the meeting July 12, several audience members complained the proposed building was too much of a big box more fitting for Willits Town Center than historic downtown Basalt. Some council members said they agreed. The developers responded.
“Our design team has been focused on making the proposed building more welcoming, more approachable, more rich in character and more vibrant as an important first impression to downtown Basalt,” the developers said in a letter to the council. “We look forward to presenting the enhanced architectural renderings and visual materials this Tuesday.”
The review and public hearing is scheduled to resume at 6:45 p.m. in Basalt Town Hall.
Another revision was made to the affordable housing plan. On July 12, the proposal was for 67 total units, with 17 units of rent-restricted affordable housing. Some critics contended that the developers were shoehorning people into too small of units. Studios were proposed at 450 square feet.
The new proposal tweaks the formula but also defends the concept.
“The apartments are intentionally compact and efficient in size, purposely done to ensure they house people who are at a point in their lives where apartment living makes sense,” said the memo from the developers. “Small-scale units are inherently affordable while being designed and positioned to be very livable. They have plenty of daylight, desks and outdoor space, storage, with immediate touchpoints to downtown’s restaurants, retail, bus transit, bike paths and parks.”
Nevertheless, they eliminated four studio apartments from the plan and converted them into two larger, one-bedroom units. Council members had suggested they would barter for fewer units if they were larger. The change will reduce the overall unit count to 65 apartments.
The town planning staff advised the council members that the applicant “amended the design to try and better break up the west elevation and provide a variety of window detailing.”
Traffic and parking are among other major issues on the discussion list.
In the first round of review, the developers altered the design, eliminated a fourth story and added affordable housing during the give-and-take with the council.