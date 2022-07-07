Concussions have always been synonymous with student-athletes, but the focus has historically been on the second part — after the hyphen — more than the first descriptor.
As the science behind brain injuries becomes less of an unknown, head injuries have begun to be taken more seriously on the gridiron, court, rink, etc. But for high school students who get their “bell rung,” as concussions were once casually referred to, the idea of return-to-play protocols only reached the field, not the classroom. At Aspen High School — and to a lesser extent Aspen Middle School — that premise is changing.
“I now have somebody within the school who can help me help the kids academically,” Aspen High’s athletic trainer Celty Fitterer said. “It used to just be me sending out a generic email saying, ‘Hey, here’s what’s going on? They suffered what we think is a concussion, please allow this, this and this accommodation while they’re in class, we’ll update you on their progress.’ But I really wasn’t able to get involved if they were having specific issues in school.”
Fitterer is not an employee of the district, so she doesn’t have access to student documentation or the pull to drive concussion-symptom alleviations or accommodations for students in the classroom. She could make recommendations but couldn’t go so far as requesting students be given permission to have more time on tests or be excused to sit in a quiet room. She’s been pushing for more concussion awareness at the high school since she became the trainer nearly 10 years ago, but she never had the on-staff contact to operationalize in-classroom concussion recovery.
Enter Alinna Robertson, a speech-language pathologist who joined the high school last year with a background in treating brain injuries. Robertson joined on the school’s BrainSTEPS team, which already existed but focuses on longer term, more severe brain injuries in students and making accommodations for them. But she also enabled the creation of the Concussion Management Team, a collaboration between herself, Fitterer and the school’s counselors and administration to create a channel for communication and execution of the needs of a student dealing with post-concussion symptoms.
“We’re still in the early stages — trying to figure out this program and how it’s going to work — but I feel like it’s made a huge difference in the way that kids are being taken care of at school,” Fitterer said. “Academically, they now have a resource where I just wasn’t able to give that resource to them. Hopefully, as they’re recovering, it’s increasing the way that they’re recovering and could even be making the recovery better.”
The concussion team began some operations last year after the pandemic stalled out even baseline concussion testing. Fitterer cited one example of a girls soccer player who potentially suffered a concussion during a game shortly before International Baccalaureate testing. Through the program, that student was able to receive extended timing to take a test as she dealt with symptoms.
Other accommodations have included moving test dates altogether, excuses from activities that require sitting under bright lights or using computer screens for extended periods of time or simple permission to rest in a quiet room.
“It is really important for us to have that kind of rehab now,” Aspen High Athletic Director John Castrese said. “Concussions are a lot of unanswered questions and everyone recovers in different ways, so it’s really important to monitor that.”
Fitterer is still notifying teachers via email when a student potentially has a concussion, but now it’s a stock email that goes through the team. Then, Robertson checks in on students one to three times a week and sends out follow-up emails discussing potential accommodations and finding ways to support the students.
“Sometimes when you have a concussion, students will have that emotional mobility that we see that’s just a side effect of a concussion, but it can be compounded when they fail something like a test,” Robertson said. “A lot of concussion treatment now is recognizing when those symptoms are coming and how to proactively advocate for yourself.”
Athletes at AHS have historically completed the Immediate Post-concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing baseline — but they haven’t in recent years due to COVID. The test establishes a baseline for a not-concussed brain ahead of competition that can then be used as a comparison when the athlete then exhibits symptoms after a collision. Fitterer said she’s one of the few athletic trainers on the Western Slope that is imPACT test certified and administers it to teams herself.
It’s a useful tool, she says, but not the ultimate determining factor in a suspected concussion.
She estimated that Aspen athletes suffered between 20-30 concussions last school year, a number she said isn’t “too bad,” across the 400 athletes in 25 sports.
The new program, however, can reach beyond the students that are on the school’s teams and have taken the imPACT test. In a community where outdoor recreation is rampant, accidents happen outside of school. There’s now a path for those students to be able to rehabilitate their brains more attentively as well.
For the athletes, camps for fall seasons start in early August, along with imPACT testing for freshman, juniors and transfers.
“Everybody always asks what the worst injury I’ve seen in my career is, and it’s always been concussions,” Fitterer said. “It’s the one injury I can’t do anything about, and I don’t know how bad it is or how bad it’s going to be. … Fortunately, we’re getting to where we’re a little more involved with the recovery of a concussion vs. not doing anything at all.”