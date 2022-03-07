Economic activity in Aspen soared in 2021 as COVID-suppressed consumer spending was freed, according to a presentation included in tonight’s city council work session’s packet. The city saw robust activity in nearly every sector, and retail sales increased by 33.2% from 2020.
City sales tax, lodging tax, real estate activity and property taxes also increased, although property tax is one area where the city is limited, according to the presentation.
Looking ahead to 2022, the city is expecting staffing challenges due to the “great resignation,” inflationary pressures and challenges to work plans. There are also construction concerns such as supply chain issues, labor shortages and project competition. City staff will give more detail during today’s work session.
Aspen City Council will meet today for a work session and Tuesday for a regular meeting, both of which will be open to the public. Today, the council will hear an update on the city’s 2021 finances and hold interviews for boards and commissions including the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Wheeler Opera House Board.
City staff will return to Council in June with a spring supplemental update and 2023 planning.
On Tuesday, the council will hear the first reading of an ordinance for a minor amendment to a project review approval for a planned development at the 100 building at Aspen Alps. The project is a proposed renovation to improve structural, mechanical and accessibility deficiencies. The project would remove all exterior finishes, install a steel “skeleton” around the building, replace all wall finishes, windows and doors, and rebuild the entire pool area.
There will also be a public hearing on Tuesday before the council votes on whether to approve a resolution that would confirm the annexation petition process for Aspen Mini Storage. The Mini Storage property is located on the site of the Lumberyard affordable housing project and was planned for eventual annexation when it was purchased by the city, according to a memorandum from city staff. The council passed a separate resolution on Jan. 25 to initiate the annexation process, and a public hearing is required before the project can continue.
The council will also vote on Tuesday on four requests to pay a fee-in-lieu in affordable housing mitigation requirements, and on an appeal of a denied exemption from Ordinance 27, which paused short-term rental permits and residential development via a dual moratoria.
According to a memorandum from staff, an architect representing the owner of 1212 E. Hopkins Avenue applied on Dec. 15 to demolish and replace the existing home. The application was submitted seven days after Ordinance 27 went into effect, and was thus rejected. Property representatives then submitted a verbal request and a written one for an exemption, both of which were denied.
The appeal was submitted shortly thereafter, and city staff is recommending that council deny it. The redevelopment project is barred by Ordinance 27 because the application was filed during the moratorium period, and city staff say that therefore it does not qualify for an exemption.
Today’s work session will take place at 4 p.m. and Tuesday’s regular meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be open to the public at Aspen City Hall on Rio Grande Place, and will be accessible via WebEx, Grassroots TV and Facebook. Meeting agendas can be found at cityofaspen.com.