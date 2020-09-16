Pitkin County Democrats Chair Howard Wallach was pointed in his criticism Tuesday evening of Republican candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and political newcomer Lauren Boebert.
“A few months ago, Diane Mitsch Bush was no doubt looking at a rematch with cardboard Scott Tipton and was convinced that she knew what she needed to do to be successful this time. But instead, Scott Tipton went to sleep and [was beaten in the primary] by the armed and dangerous publicity hog who is the owner of Shooter’s Grill in Rifle,” he said during the organization’s 10th annual “gathering.” In years past, the fundraiser was a full dinner at the T-Lazy-7 Ranch, but amid COVID-19 precautions, the presentations were made virtually via Zoom.
“This is a woman who includes in her resume poisoning 80 people at the Rifle Rodeo, eight tax liens, numerous failures to appear on warrants, opening her establishment in the face of county and state regulations. One of her major policy moves was to challenge [Rep.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a Jell-O wrestling contest. I think that and freedom, that’s pretty much where she is.”
The quip about Jell-O wrestling was in reference to a January appearance Boebert made on conservative podcast “In Hot Water,” during which the hosts made jokes about such a scenario.
“I guess [Scott Tipton] and I can’t wrestle, so I guess I’ll have to save that for AOC,” Boebert said after being introduced on the show.
While Boebert’s campaign website does not have a page dedicated to policy issues, the homepage describes the candidate’s position as “pro-freedom, pro-guns, pro-constitution, pro-energy, pro-life, pro-Colorado, pro-America.”
During her speech Tuesday evening, Mitsch Bush referenced in rapid-fire style her political priorities as a three-term state representative, during which time more than 70% of her bills passed into law with bipartisan support despite split chambers.
“In Congress, I’ll work every day to lower high health care costs and rebuild our aging infrastructure. I’ll fiercely fight to protect public lands … and tackle climate change now,” she said. “I was known for bringing people together, for bringing people together to get science-based solutions.”
In addition to bigger-picture issues — her campaign website lists policy goals in arenas including health care, public lands and climate, expanding opportunity, jobs and the economy, civil and human rights, ethics and transparency and racial and social justice issues — Mitsch Bush also touted her record of working with local entities to improve her constituents’ lives as a state representative.
“I worked with local chambers [of commerce],” she said, listing broadband and water infrastructure among the initiatives she championed in that capacity. “I propose partnerships to incentivize modern-day development. COVID has shown us the need to manufacture essential medical supplies in America. My plan has incentives to manufacture those supplies here, in the Third [Congressional District].”
Somewhat ironically, both Mitsch Bush and her Republican opponent tell origin stories rooted in economic hardship as children. Boebert routinely speaks of her childhood, including in a December interview with the Aspen Daily News, going to the grocery store with food stamps provided to her by her mother. She references public assistance programs as a “Democratic lie” meant to keep people in cycles of poverty and recalls fondly her first paycheck from McDonald’s as a moment of clarity toward self sufficiency.
Mitsch Bush, too, noted her upbringing as the daughter of a single mother Tuesday.
“I know that struggle firsthand from my childhood. I was raised by a single mom. She had to take out payday loans so we could make rent on our one-bedroom apartment,” she said.
After her mother obtained a union job, their prospects improved — but Mitsch Bush never forgot the lessons learned from her earlier experiences, reiterated to her by her mother.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I’ve tried to live by those values all my life,” Mitsch Bush said.
Even though her opponent has been the recipient of continued regional and national press — Boebert was personally invited to come to the White House during the final day of the Republican National Convention, when President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination — Mitsch Bush remained optimistic Tuesday.
According to an internal poll by her campaign, Mitsch Bush has a one-point advantage with voters without any messaging, effectively calling the district tied.
But once those polled were exposed to the campaign’s messaging, the outlook is brighter, she continued.
“With messaging, I’m eight points up. Our field operation has been in full swing since July, with more than 850 volunteers,” she said. “I’m a bipartisan, pragmatic problem solver — not a celebrity, not a wannabe celebrity and definitely not an extremist. I’m a workhorse, not a show horse.”