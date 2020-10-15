Editor’s note: In the spirit of letting candidates speak for themselves, the Aspen Daily News has opted for a format that offers exactly that. While Diane Mitsch Bush interviewed with staff Wednesday morning, the Lauren Boebert campaign has so far not responded to multiple requests, by both phone and email, for an interview. In the interest of fairness, ADN will highlight Mitsch Bush today and Boebert in tomorrow’s newspaper, in order to give ample opportunity for a campaign interview.
On debates
“[Boebert] claims that I have rejected — that I’ve refused to accept debates. I’ve accepted four debates” that included those hosted by Club 20, the Forum of Women’s Voters, Channel 9 Denver and Channel 12 PBS, Mitsch Bush said, allowing that some were dubbed “forums” rather than debates. “She rejected all of them. I just find it very disappointing.”
On revamping resort economies in the era of COVID-19
“I think what we need to do is have a COVID response, an aid program that really focuses on small businesses. One of the problems for [Paycheck Protection Program] is it had so much wiggle room that very large, multinational corporations took the lion’s share of the money. The program was so unclear in terms of what small businesses were to do. I talked with so many business owners who were doing their due diligence to get that paycheck protection money, and some of them went through the process and got some; some of them said this is too much,” she said. “We don’t need federal programs that are so complicated that a small business owner can’t fill out. That’s key.”
Additionally
“The other piece here is that related to the economic piece, and you can’t disentangle them, is the public health piece. It is so important at the federal level to provide funding for state and local governments because the bulk of the responsibility for dealing with public health features does fall on state and local government. And our state and county departments are doing a hero’s job and so are the front line workers, but we need to better understand what they need. This shouldn’t be political. This is a global pandemic. We need to have rational policy. Throw out the egos, throw out the ideology, let’s stick to the facts.”
How that pertains to testing and health care
“A lot of bureaucrats do not understand the population surge that happens during winter, summer and even spring and fall. Basing the number of testing kits that are available on permanent populations in areas that are resort communities — or college communities, for example — really hurts those communities,” she said.
As that impacts job creation in the district
“In our country, we need adequate medical supplies — not just testing kits, but also [personal protection equipment],” Mitsch Bush said Wednesday. “I’d like to cosponsor a bill that incentivizes the manufacture of test kits, the manufacture of masks, the manufacture of all the kinds of apparatuses that ICUs need to treat COVID. It would get us a better supply chain, where we wouldn’t be relying so much on foreign suppliers, if we found — to our dismay — that we had to. It would also create jobs — manufacturing jobs — in the Grand Junctions, the Pueblos, the Montroses of the 3rd Congressional District. It would be an important way to boost our overall economy in the 3rd [Congressional District], as well.”
On the approach
“We need to respect science and the experts when it comes to dealing with COVID and improving our economy and our health care policy. You certainly can’t use these ideological prescriptions that aren’t based in evidence and won’t fix anything,” she said. “You have to understand the problem and how it affects your constituents in order to solve it, and that’s your job as a representative.”
On bipartisanship
“There are several issues that right away we can start with: the first one is infrastructure. Transportation infrastructure, broadband infrastructure, electric grid infrastructure and water infrastructure. These are issues in which there is a lot more agreement than there is disagreement,” she said. “Interestingly, most of the areas that are hard to get the consensus on are more regional than partisan. One of the first things I would do is get to know Congressmembers from the other Western states, from the Canadian border down to the Mexican border. We share these concerns.”
“We also have a number of indigenous nations in these states. There are many issues I will meet with Republicans about. Working with Republican colleagues certainly doesn’t mean we agree on everything — far from it — but for these issues, this is where we can hammer these things out and get things done.”
On the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act and public lands
“I think the CORE Act is the great model; it’s collaboration. [Boebert] doesn’t understand public lands; she doesn’t understand that bill; she doesn’t understand the collaboration process,” Mitsch Bush said, noting that stakeholders from seven Western Slope counties were involved in the drafting of that bill, which passed the House last year. “It included outfitters, hunters, ranchers — critical — and that’s the kind of stakeholder process that I have always tried very hard to participate in and create as a legislator, because that’s how you get to solutions.”