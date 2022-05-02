The shortage of bus drivers in the valley — a longtime problem exacerbated by the trend during the pandemic in which people re-evaluated their careers and took other types of jobs — continues to create headaches for public transit and school district officials.
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority got through its full winter-spring schedule despite the severe shortage, primarily by stretching out its labor force and giving drivers overtime hours and pay. But if more drivers aren’t hired soon, the transit system may have to consider cutbacks to summer routes, RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said last week.
He said the system’s goal last year was to have 201 drivers for the busy winter-spring schedule, which recently ended. At one point RFTA had 185 drivers, but the number has dwindled to about 140 for the off-season.
“Getting back to 175-180 drivers for the summer would put us in a more comfortable position,” Blankenship said.
A number of issues are working against the successful recruitment of bus drivers, he said. Requirements to obtain a commercial driver’s license have become more stringent. The cost of housing and living in the Roaring Fork Valley is as high as it’s ever been. And, as always, driving a bus is challenging work — a job that only certain types of people can handle.
The recruiting and training doesn’t happen overnight, Blankenship said.
“It can take up to five weeks to really recruit somebody, get them their physical and their drug test, train them on equipment and routes, get them their CDL,” he said.
RFTA attempts to put as many as eight people in a training class, Blankenship said, but typically loses two or three of them over the span of the course.
“Often it’s a case of ‘two steps forward, one step back’ as far as recruiting is concerned,” he said.
There’s only a few weeks left in the offseason before tourism and business activity start picking back up. RFTA’s full summer schedule kicks off on the first Monday in June, which for 2022 is June 6. Memorial Day weekend is May 27-29, with the actual holiday falling on Monday, May 30.
The regional transit service’s board of directors meets on May 12, and Blankenship expects there will be some discussion about the need for drivers and potential service cutbacks. RFTA is in the process of developing schedules for drivers as well as its summer service plan.
“That’s in the works now and there’s an assumption that we’re going to have to reduce summer service,” he said. “Nobody wants to reduce service. Our experience in the winter was that we published our full schedule but had to make a few cuts where we could.”
And with those last-minute winter-service adjustments, which involved decisions to cut a trip or two along a particular route on a certain day, some riders were inconvenienced, Blankenship said.
“Our ability to communicate to the public that we’re making cuts on an ad-hoc basis is very limited,” he said. “There may have been some people who had to wait longer — for the next bus — if their bus was cut that day.”
Providing overtime hours to fully staff the routes is not always doable, he said.
“Our people are willing to help out most of the time, but sometimes they can’t because they’ll end up working more hours than they legally can,” he said.
Systemwide — even including the Aspen-centric routes and the Grand Hogback service from Glenwood Springs to Rifle — ridership is on the rise, Blankenship noted. Comparing January and February 2022 to the same two months in 2019, ridership early this year was about 72% of the same pre-pandemic period, Blankenship said.
Higher fuel prices and the Aspen roundabout project that’s slowing down commuter traffic on Highway 82 present an opportunity for RFTA to gain back more ridership, he said. But, he added, with the increased demand for service comes a greater need for drivers.
$3,000 bonus? No takers
The Aspen School District faces a similar situation. According to Superintendent David Baugh, the district had a shortage of eight drivers during the soon-to-be finished school year. As of now, the need will be the same heading into the 2022-23 academic year.
“It’s always a problem, but I think it was made worse by the pandemic,” Baugh said. “School-bus driving is often a person’s second job or something people do when they retire. The pandemic made a lot of people question why they do what they do. We’ve been slowly losing drivers.”
As an interim solution, the district created a split schedule for its bus routes, picking up the younger students first. When those trips are finished, the drivers go back out for the older students. The afternoon routes are handled the same way.
It’s a system that works OK, said Baugh, unless regular drivers and substitutes can’t make it to work due to illness or some other reason — or if the buses are being used for field trips or to get athletes to out-of-town sporting events.
Two days a week, he said, a bus route has to be canceled, usually in the afternoon, because of various situations that arise. But in the big picture, the cause relates to the driver shortage.
“So there are days when we can’t take some kids home,” Baugh said. “And if you’re a working parent, it’s a real bummer, because you get notified by us that you have to pick up your child. We feel your pain.”
The school district has tried “just about everything” to lure drivers, he said. At one point, a $3,000 signing bonus was offered. There were no takers.
Other incentives have included assistance with ski passes, access to the district’s heavily subsidized health care plans and payment for CDL training, which has become highly comprehensive.
“Though we’re willing to pay for the training, a lot of people aren’t willing to take us up on it,” Baugh said.
To alleviate the problem, some teachers have gotten their CDL licenses and are handling bus routes. The district accommodates them and is flexible with their schedules, he said.
“We’re really grateful to them for doing that,” he said of teachers and staff who help carry the transportation load.
Baugh said some Colorado school districts are suspending their transportation services altogether. By law, districts must transport special-needs and special-education students, but there is no stipulation that other students must be ferried to and from school.
Many students, he said, use the RFTA service, given that there is an incoming stop at the Aspen Recreation Center and an outgoing stop next to the school’s campus.
For information about becoming a full-time or part-time RFTA bus driver and the pay, incentives, training and benefits, visit rfta.com/employment. The starting wage is $23.98 per hour.
For similar information about becoming a part-time school bus driver, visit aspenk12.net and click on the “employment” tab. Entry-level ASD drivers currently make $22 per hour but Baugh said the district might take a look at increasing wages during the upcoming budget process.