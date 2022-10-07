Likely the most decisive ballot decision in Pitkin County in the upcoming election saw its two contestants on the same stage in Squirm Night Thursday: pitting incumbent PitCo Sheriff Joe DiSalvo against challenger Michael Buglione — two formerly close friends and brothers-in-law.
Contrasted against Squirm Night’s first forum featuring Pitkin County Commissioner candidates Kelly McNicholas Kury and Erin Smiddy, the sheriff’s race discussion followed the personal drama that has embodied the campaign so far, with off-script rebuttals, minor interruptions during the other candidate’s given time and added segments. In the segment that saw one candidate ask a question of the other, Buglione said that DiSalvo had once called him “the next sheriff of Pitkin County,” asking when that changed. In DiSalvo’s fourth bid for election, he admitted that it has felt different than his previous races.
“This has been different than the others, mostly because people ask me, ‘Is your heart in it?’ That’s the problem: my heart is in it. This is a 42-year friend of mine, somebody who is part of my family and was always part of my family until 2019,” DiSalvo said. “It pulls a whole nother string on you that you’re not prepared for. It doesn’t change the fact that I want this job and I’m good at this job.”
Buglione was asked to address his responsibility for an event at Bumps in 2019 in which he was initially signed up to chaperone high schoolers for a fundraiser event, and the fallout led to his eventual departure from the sheriff’s office.
When he was instead assigned to attend training from the sheriff’s department in Golden, no chaperones were present. A minor was issued a ticket for minor in possession with further investigation showing evidence of use of cocaine and alcohol. The assertion is that Buglione’s absence and failure to ensure there was a replacement makes him accountable.
An independent review of the incident by the county manager found that Buglione’s “decision was a critical error in judgment that put children in this community at risk.”
Buglione claimed that the sheriff’s office should have been aware of the conflict in scheduling and was responsible for finding a replacement.
“The Bumps incident was a miscommunication, a mismanagement and a failure operationally,” Buglione said. “What I could have done to make sure someone was there, I’m not sure because I was going there as a parent, then I got called to required training.”
The Bumps incident was the crack that fractured the pair and made the 2022 race for sheriff what it became: contentious in the extreme.
DiSalvo was questioned if his acceptance of 5% of Lift Vodka’s ownership as a gift from former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong could be construed, at least, as giving “the appearance of being compromised” under the Pitkin County “standard of conduct” for public officials. The situation is currently under investigation by the Colorado Department of Revenue.
The Sheriff said that the portion of the standard pertaining to gifts doesn’t pertain to those from close personal friends. He also said that there is no official documentation of his ownership of 5% of the company.
“It was an agreement between me and a person that I consider to be a very close personal friend, if not family. So I understand that but I don’t think it applies to personal friends. The state law is clear on personal friends and family members, you could receive gifts from.”
Buglione asserted that DiSalvo has become “disconnected” from his role, citing two public comments recently made by DiSalvo pertaining to the requirements of a civil administrator and the fee paid to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario to house Pitkin County inmates that Buglione claimed were incorrect.
“That has nothing to do with delegation, that’s disconnection,” Buglione said.
On the topic of a new jail, DiSalvo maintained that the state of the current facility is unsatisfactory and is need of at least remodeling while retracting a statement he made at a recent county commissioners work session saying it is not “the sheriff’s job” to design, build and pay for a new jail.
Buglione’s comments on the issue were limited to, “We don’t need a new jail.”
On drug enforcement, Buglione focused more on wanting to educate parents and children vs. the actual enforcement.
“I’ve been out there talking to young parents and they want to see more education,” Buglione said. “It’s not about enforcement, it’s about information. … Education needs to start with the kids, let them know what they’re getting into or where they shouldn’t get it.”
DiSalvo, when asked if he’s “soft on drug enforcement,” said that drug use is an “adult decision” but has a “hard line” when it comes to consumption in minors.
Buglione served in law enforcement for more than 17 years and serves on the boards of the Aspen Hope Center and Aspen Volunteer Fire Department.
DiSalvo has been sheriff since 2010 and has worked in law enforcement since 1985.
The full Squirm Night forum is available for viewing on grassrootstv.org.