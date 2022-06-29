Unofficial primary election night results have two former coworkers contending against each other for the Pitkin County sheriff’s position.
Incumbent Joe DiSalvo, who is serving his third term, held a commanding lead after the second round of election results were posted Tuesday night, having received 2,022 votes, or 59.5%. Michael Buglione had 1,171 votes, or 34.4%, and Michael Buysse had 209 votes, or 6.1%, in the election update posted shortly before 9 p.m.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Voter turnout in Pitkin County was estimated at 26%, slightly less than the overall statewide turnout of 28.2%.
DiSalvo was first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. On Tuesday, he said the margin of his victory was indicative of the community’s trust in him, disputing a suggestion from Buglione that he had lost touch with the community.
“That rhetoric doesn’t jive, more or less, with the vote that just happened,” DiSalvo said. “When you have an election and it goes one way or the other, then you get to say, ‘Hey, the people have spoken.’ You can’t win by a 25% margin and be out of touch with the community.”
Buglione served under DiSalvo from his first election through “a couple years ago,” Buglione said.
DiSalvo heavily outraised his opponents through the primary round, with more than $33,000 in contributions, spending more money than his two opponents raised — above $12,000. Buysse reported $8,000 in total contributions and Buglione secured his spot on the general election ballot despite raising a distant $5,485.87. For the next phase of the campaign, Buglione has $2,187.78 cash on hand and DiSalvo has $20,558.59. Buysse spent all but $364 of his funds through June 19.
Buglione attributed his grassroots campaign for making up the campaign-finance discrepancy and enabling him to push an incumbent candidate to a margin he considered not very large.
“For a 12-year incumbent, the margin is not very large,” Buglione said. “I’m happy coming out of the primary with the numbers I have. …I’m fine with my grassroots campaign and going door-to-door, which I will do from now until Nov. 8 and I’m going to fight to win because I’m passionate.”
Buglione registered as a Democrat, while DiSalvo and Buysse officially ran unaffiliated. DiSalvo initially listed himself as a Democrat before changing to independent or no party and Buysse listed “Freak Power” as his party, a nod to the philosophy of former Aspen sheriffs Dick Kienast and Bob Braudis.
Buysse did not consider the loss a failure, saying he and his campaign team now get to “retire peacefully.”
“Now we celebrate our campaign team, especially Susie Graham from Minnesota and Alex “Earl” Buysse … and I guess we ride off into the sunset,” Buysse said. “We congratulate the other Michael B., who we secretly would have hired as undersheriff should we have proven victorious, and Joey the D., a great man with a good heart.”