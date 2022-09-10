The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Ireland, DiSalvo and other witnesses confirmed that during a brief encounter, DiSalvo accused Ireland of calling state liquor authorities to look into DiSalvo’s ownership in Lift Vodka, a local company in which DiSalvo is minority partner. At that point, Ireland, who denies calling the state regulators but has publicly criticized the sheriff’s involvement in the company, told DiSalvo, “You’re an a—hole.”
According to Ireland and Pitkin County Democratic Party Chair Howard Wallach, that was about the extent of the brouhaha. Wallach said he broke the pair up before the situation escalated and led DiSalvo away from the booth. DiSalvo’s opponent in the upcoming sheriff’s race, former deputy Michael Buglione, was present, as was Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury.
DiSalvo said he was offended and embarrassed by the incident. He’s not seeking an apology, however, as he doesn’t believe he would ever get one.
“This has now gotten uncivilized,” DiSalvo said. “I’m still the sheriff in Pitkin County, and I do get some level of respect. By city statute, what he did was disorderly conduct, to yell curse words at somebody in public and in a loud voice.”
DiSalvo said he did not contact Aspen police about the incident. He alleges that Ireland said what he said loudly, around several bystanders, “with rage in his eyes.”
Ireland said he “feels shame for myself for using a term like that.” However, he said he felt intimidated by the way DiSalvo walked up to the area and approached him.
“I thought he was going to punch me,” Ireland said.
DiSalvo said he went to the Farmers Market not to confront Ireland, an Aspen Daily News columnist whose opinions have been critical of the sheriff in recent months. He said he rode his bicycle to the market to “press the flesh” in his quest for re-election, and that when he went to the booth, he shook hands with those who were present before posing the question to Ireland.
“The question I asked Mick was certainly not out of line or in any kind of threatening way that would provoke that kind of response. But his was an angry response,” DiSalvo said.
The two are former political allies who have had dealings for decades. Ireland also is a former Pitkin County commissioner and has supported DiSalvo in previous sheriff’s races. DiSalvo said he has supported Ireland’s previous races for commissioner and mayor.
Ireland said he takes issue not only with DiSalvo’s involvement in the liquor company — the majority owner is cycling celebrity Lance Armstrong — but DiSalvo’s handling of the county jail situation. Early this year, DiSalvo publicly declared the need for a new, multimillion-dollar jail, but in recent months has told commissioners to make plans for the jail on their own.
Wallach said that while DiSalvo appeared “very angry” when he approached the booth, both men expressed anger. Wallach’s wife, Betty, also was present.
“It was give and get, both of them,” she said. As far as the curse word, however, the Wallachs said it was only uttered once.
“There was no tirade,” Howard Wallach said. “But no one was calm.”
Ireland said he doesn’t know who phoned state alcohol regulators about DiSalvo’s involvement with Lift Vodka. He said he believes the sheriff’s role in it is unethical at the least.
DiSalvo said there’s nothing wrong with his partial ownership in the business and that the company’s attorney is communicating with state regulators.