The race for Pitkin County sheriff went down to the wire as challenger Michael Buglione maintained a small lead over incumbent Joe DiSalvo as the Pitkin County Clerk’s office counted final ballots last night.
As of early Wednesday morning, Buglione stood at 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo. That’s a margin of 52.2% to 47.7%.
“We’re far from claiming victory but I feel good coming out of the gate in first place, without a doubt,” Buglione said after the initial votes came out at about 7:20 p.m. When votes were updated at 9 p.m., Buglione padded his lead slightly.
Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter estimated at 9:15 p.m. there were roughly 2,500 votes remaining to count.
Buglione and his supporters gathered at Mezzaluna to digest the election returns. Friends slapped him on the back and fist bumped him in hopes that the preliminary results would hold through final vote counts.
DiSalvo, family and friends gathered in a suite at the W Hotel. He declined comment after the initial votes were counted but was upbeat and eager for the next vote tally.
DiSalvo, 61, is seeking re-election to a fourth term as sheriff. He cruised to victory in 2010, 2014 and 2018. It appeared in this year’s primary in June that he was headed to another easy victory. He outpaced Buglione by a 20% margin in the primary. Buglione said he was unsure why the primary results were so different from the general election. He and his supporters mounted an aggressive campaign that focused on returning integrity to the sheriff’s office. Buglione and his supporters criticized DiSalvo for his association with Lift Vodka, founded by Lance Armstrong and an Aspen partner. DiSalvo wasn’t an investor but was gifted a 5% stake in the company by Armstrong.
DiSalvo contended there was no ethical breach because he was accepting a gift from a close friend.
Buglione worked 17 years with the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. He parted ways with the department during DiSalvo’s watch in a disagreement over conduct while on duty. The two men had vastly different takes on the dispute.
Buglione said during the campaign that his experience working as a deputy solidified his resolve in wanting to serve the community.
“While I did serve in advanced leadership roles as director of operations and as a sergeant, much of my work experience was gained by directly helping our community while serving in the field,” he said during the campaign. “The passion for my law enforcement career was sparked while helping the people of our community.”
Buglione had the support of several other former Pitkin County deputy sheriffs in this race. They contended it was time for a change after DiSalvo’s 12 years in office.
DiSalvo countered that he was carrying on the traditions of Bob Braudis, the legendary former six-term sheriff who passed away in June. DiSalvo entered law enforcement with the Aspen Police Department in 1985 and joined the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office in 1988. He was undersheriff for Braudis’ final 10 years in office. They remained close after Braudis’ retirement.