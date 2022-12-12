The planning for Pitkin County’s affordable housing initiative at Phillips Mobile Home Park — which was slowed for much of the last few years due to the pandemic — could take a big step forward following an upcoming work session of government officials and planners.
Earlier this year, county commissioners arrived at general figure for the revamped trailer park’s maximum density: 70, which would be 30 more than the current mix of 30 units on the hillside near Lower River Road and 10 on the other side of the Roaring Fork River next to Highway 82. Prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, commissioners generally agreed with the advice of consultants and staff to eliminate the riverside portion of the trailer park due to concerns over high infrastructure repairs and a Federal Emergency Management Agency designation that places it in a flood plain.
Some residents dispute the designation, saying the area has never been prone to flooding. County officials have general plans to turn the area into a public park for fishing and picnicking. The riverside community abuts state property that is open to recreationalists.
The county’s plans would allow residents of the riverside to move their trailers over to new pods on the hillside, if the trailers are up to code and in a condition in which they can be moved. The next work session, set for Dec. 20, will partially focus on where the pods would be located, according to Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice, who has been coordinating the planning process following the county’s purchase of the private community in early 2018. The overall goal of the purchase was to preserve the property as affordable workforce housing.
Another concern about the riverside community is the fact that portions of some trailers are located on state property. For years it was assumed that only a majority of the northernmost lot, next to the state’s recreational area, had been developed on state property. Recently the county determined that five trailers are partially located on state land, not property the county acquired from its $6.5 million purchase five years ago. The ownership of the hillside portion and its 30 units are not in question.
Last Tuesday, commissioners held an executive session and the agenda listed “state land board property adjacent to Phillips Mobile Home Park.” The county is looking to acquire the land from the state in order to proceed with its plans.
Mattice said she could not speak to the details of the executive session, but added there are no immediate purchase plans. Discussions among county officials have been for educational purposes, she said.
“We’ve been in negotiations [with the state] and it was just a status report that nothing’s happened,” Mattice said.
She said she is working with architects contracted by the county to develop options for commissioners related to the potential locations for relocated trailers and new housing that may be built on a bench above the existing hillside residences.