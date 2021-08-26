The property at 1020 E. Cooper Ave. in Aspen has not seen the last of committee review, as the Aspen Historic Preservation Commission voted on Wednesday to continue the hearing to Nov. 10.
The project would convert the 4,3979-square-foot lot into a two-building, three-story affordable housing complex that would house five units and 12 bedrooms. The project was denied by the HPC in February and subsequently denied by Aspen City Council in April. It was presented to the HPC for a second time on Wednesday, where members of the development team and city staff maintained that the project meets the city’s requirements and the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s guidelines.
“Change can be hard, and we understand that, but this is what the community has been asking for,” Sara Adams, a consultant representing the developer, said. “This is a code-compliant project of five deed-restricted units — it’s reasonable and it’s also expected in a multi-family neighborhood.”
Aspen residents spoke to the commission at the meeting to give input on the project. Several residents of the neighborhood argued that the project does not meet the city’s mass and scale guidelines. They maintained that while supportive of affordable housing in the area, the proposed project is too large and should be scaled back to consist of three units with three bedrooms each.
Resident Stephen Abelman noted that it’s not an affordable housing project that neighbors are uncomfortable with, but the size and the application as it stands. Nine bedrooms would be much more appropriate than 12, he said.
“This would definitely create more appealing homes, with the total mass and scale sized more appropriately for this small and historic property,” he said. “We respectfully request that the HPC denies the 1020 project as it stands.”
Residents also quoted Mayor Torre as saying in April that the mass and scale proposed in the project was not reasonable. Torre and other members of city council voted to return the project to the HPC on the grounds that the commission abused its discretion by considering criteria outside of the code.
“What the public has gotten so stirred up about in this project is that city staff are ignoring their own guidelines so they can approve this oversized project simply because it’s affordable housing,” resident Michael Smith said. “You can look at these renderings, you can look at these elevations and see that it does not meet the guidelines.”
Attorney Chris Bryan also notified the commission that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of the neighborhood’s homeowners association in the Pitkin County courts, requesting to continue the hearing or deny the proposal. The court has not yet issued a ruling on the matter, and Assistant City Attorney Kate Johnson said there was no legal obligation for the commission to deny the request based on the fact that a lawsuit is pending.
After about an hour of public comment, the commission deliberated and found that they were split 2-2 on the issue of relocating the current structure to the southwest and excavating a new basement. Member Roger Moyer said he was totally opposed, and member Jodi Sufras agreed. Chair Kara Thompson and Vice Chair Jeff Halferty voted in favor of relocation.
“It just doesn’t work,” Moyer said. “It’s a three-story building towering over a one-story building.”
The application will return to the commission on Nov. 10 for further review, discussion and public comment.