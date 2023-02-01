The Pitkin County emergency dispatch center is seeking relief from ongoing false alarms from the “crash detection” feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch.
The dispatch center issued a PitkinAlert to its subscribers Tuesday appealing to owners of those devices to update to the latest operating systems and to respond immediately when their devices provide a warning that a crash detection message will be sent.
“It’s definitely still a problem,” said Brett Loeb, 911 commander for Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch. “We don’t want to say, ‘Hey, turn your feature off.’ That could cause different problems down the road.”
There’s always the chance a ski crash could be real. The crash detection system interprets sudden stops or falls by skiers and riders as an accident that needs reporting. An automated message is sent to the nearest 911 center that reports the coordinates of the alleged victim.
Loeb said Pitkin County’s dispatch center typically has one person answering calls. They have to listen to the entire message and record the call back number. Sometimes, that means placing another call on hold. Once free, the dispatcher calls the phone back and informs them to call the center if they are, indeed, in need of assistance. The people rarely take the call.
“(Their phone) is under their jacket or they don’t hear it or whatever,” Loeb said.
The Pitkin County dispatch center typically fields 100 calls per day, with about 40 of them being 911 calls as opposed to administrative calls. There was a spike starting late in 2022 in the number of calls made from the crash detection feature on the Apple devices.
“We’re seeing between 20 and 40 calls a day,” Loeb said. “The peak day was 50 between Christmas and New Year’s.”
The Colorado Sun reported in December that the crash detection feature has created problems throughout Colorado ski country. Other reports said crash detections have been triggered by rides in amusement parks.
Pitkin County dispatch decided this week to send out a message to draw attention to the issue. Tuesday’s PitkinAlert coincided with a powder day that dumped 4 to 7 inches of snow on the slopes of the four Aspen-Snowmass ski areas. Loeb said he didn’t know one way or another if the powder day triggered more crash detection notifications than a normal day. The alert was planned in advance for Tuesday.
Apple is aware of the issue and the latest operating system upgrade is supposed to ease the problem, Loeb said he was told. So the PitkinAlert urged people to download the latest update and to pay attention to device alerts.
He said the devices have a delay between a crash or sudden stop and sending an alert. There is an alarm and a vibration before the alert is sent. Loeb urged people to heed the alert and prevent the notification to the dispatch center.