Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney asked Pitkin County commissioners for $853,624 to support his office’s 2022 budget — 18% more than what the county approved last year — during a work session Tuesday.
Cheney, whose office handles felony and misdemeanor prosecutions for Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties — painted a dire picture of the stress and workload his prosecutors and staff have faced in recent years, even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s hoping that the three counties will provide enough so that he can hire two additional prosecutors and three support staff.
Cheney’s also looking to give his prosecutors in the three counties a bump in pay. Prefacing Tuesday’s presentation to commissioners at the county building, he supplied a lengthy letter to them in which he cited several factors that are “exposing the shortcomings of staffing and compensation levels.” Among them: COVID-19, increases in crime, overburdening workloads, noncompetitive pay and the high cost of living.
“Year after year after year, we really have not kept pace with what the market would dictate for attorneys who are licensed, who are burdened with student loans, to make in our valley,” Cheney said.
The Republican district attorney, whose salary of $127,244 as an elected official is paid by the state of Colorado, said he’s still saddled with his own student loans. That’s partly why he works part-time at Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Glenwood Springs, he said.
Like many prosecutors working for him, Cheney said he is still playing catch-up financially.
“People say, ‘Jeff, why do you work at Lowe’s? You’re the DA.’ And I say, ‘For many years I didn’t make what I make now.’”
Though he likes working at Lowe’s, “Retail is really tough,” he said.
Cheney went over some of the chief concerns within the three-county prosecutorial entity. Because of the pandemic, few trials were held during 2020 and the early months of 2021. Over the last few months, some of the backlog has been addressed, but 130 scheduled trials remain.
“One of the challenges we’re having is helping victims with their stamina,” he said. “There’s a lot of cases that need to be tried.”
In his office, felony prosecutors are handling an average of more than 200 cases per year and county prosecutors are dealing with an average of more than 1,000 misdemeanor cases annually, he said. The American Bar Association recommends that a single prosecutor handle no more than 150 felony cases and 300 misdemeanor cases over a 12-month period, Cheney said.
The proposed Pitkin County share of the District Attorney’s budget, $853,624, amounts to slightly more than 20% of the $4.31 million total. Garfield County has already agreed to cover its 72.1% share, which amounts to $3.13 million, a 23% increase over the county’s 2021 contribution.
Rio Blanco is being asked to pay $321,161 to cover its 7.6% share. That represents a $64,000 increase, or 25%. The percentages each county allots toward the DA’s budget are based on the most recent population estimates.
Cheney said Rio Blanco County, which has been hampered by the recent downturn in the oil-and-gas industry, may have a hard time handling its proposed increase. Cheney’s office administrator, Bill Brunworth, explained the administration could freeze one of the additional support staff positions and forego the proposed increase from Rio Blanco, and then fund it later when the county is able to afford it.
Pitkin’s commissioners expressed verbal support for Cheney’s budget situation and the plight of his prosecutors but did not promise to fully fund the request. The work-session discussion was one of many commissioners held Tuesday that dealt with budget matters.
“It seems to me you’re asking for a lot more and I wish we had a lot more to give you,” said Commissioner Francie Jacober.
She said she was shocked to read in Cheney’s letter “how tough things are.”
Commissioner Steve Child asked if Pitkin County could help in some other way, including affordable housing assistance. Cheney said he’s open to it, but that he wasn’t aware of any current housing opportunities at the county level.
Commissioner Greg Poschman questioned why the DA’s office sometimes gives back excess money to the county at the end of the budget year. He said he’d prefer that it be kept in a contingency fund to help the office with its needs.
Cheney said the financial relationship between his office and Pitkin County differs from that of the other two counties, which pay their portions incrementally during the year, as needed. Pitkin provides the money up front, and if a certain amount within a specific line item is not spent, he feels it’s his obligation to pay it back rather than use it on something for which it was not intended.
“I’d rather not get the refund,” Poschman said. “I’d rather fund your necessary positions so that you can get on with your work.”
“I feel like that’s your decision, your authority,” Cheney replied.
Pitkin County typically finalizes and approves its annual budget by early December.