A hybrid model for middle school students presented to the Aspen School District Board of Education Monday has been adopted as the official plan to getting children back in classrooms.
It was only presented to the district’s administration Friday, Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry told board members Monday. But the proposal offered an interesting benefit from some of the other models being considered at that level — namely, continuity. It allows for smaller cohorts — about 20 — than their counterparts at the high school level, which because of the content-based curriculum instead of grade-based requires rotations of students going between classrooms.
Rather, one middle school cohort will spend one week together in one classroom, supervised by a teacher. That teacher will lead instruction during one class in the day — of their respective expertise, such as language arts — and students will learn via real-time online presentations from other teachers while still in the classroom together throughout the rest of the school day.
During those other classes, though, unlike in a virtual setup at home, students will still have access to their in-classroom teacher, who can still utilize teaching tools such as small-group session breakouts and facilitated discourse.
The next week, that cohort would go back to online learning from home.
“You wouldn’t have the cohort half online, half in the classroom. That’s what’s going to make this advantageous to a pure content-based model,” Mulberry said.
But the idea wasn’t heartily received by all board members Monday. Katy Frisch, in particular, was outspoken in her skepticism about the model.
“I think you are going to find a large group of parents who are going to find sending their kid to school for a full day for one hour of instruction … is ridiculous,” she said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me, and I don’t think it’s going to make sense to this community.”
Several teachers addressed the board Monday — largely to oppose returning to in-person learning in ways that increase exposure to a high number of students for prolonged periods of time.
Elizabeth Meador, Aspen Middle School interim principal, tried to speak to the plan’s advantages.
“They’ll have a live teacher, and that we think is a better model than having kids at home on Zoom, trying to learn while half of their peers are in-person and in the schools,” she said. “These are licensed, professional educators in the classroom with kids all day. They’re teaching their content for one hours, but they're facilitating the content all day. There’s going to be a lot of facilitation and learning that will go on in those classrooms, and we think that model allows the teachers to not be exposed to the 60 kids and to not have the 60 kids crossing through each other.”
Superintendent David Baugh on Thursday expressed support for the plan, both from his perspectives as an educator and a father.
“I really believe in my heart as a father and an educator, this is the way forward. I would be comfortable with the plan, if not 100% happy,” he said. “This model lets us walk before we run and is probably the best one from an instructional perspective that we can come up with. Other districts are doing similar models to this one.”
But not all parents are happy, as evidenced by a few who spoke during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday. Fionna Andrulaitis spoke of how her elementary-school child is “a completely different kid” when he comes home from school after having been able to interact with his teacher in-person.
“He’s smiling, happy. He wants to get in his backpack and show me the work he’s been doing,” she said.
Andrulaitis even made a call to action to lowe the barriers to become a substitute teacher, saying she and many in her social circle are willing to fill in as needed if it means getting children back to school full-time sooner.
But many teachers also presented to the board Monday evening — largely to express their concerns about returning to classrooms without more detailed safety plans in place. Tameria Wilson, an Aspen High School social studies teacher, echoed several of her colleagues’ desire to get back to her teaching passion, but not until she feels safe doing so.
“Teaching online is not my wheelhouse. It’s not my deep, passionate love. But I will find a way to make it my deep, passionate love if that is the best way to educate kids right now,” she said. “We are working really hard: teachers, administrators, educators. We work really hard every day. Our promise is not to be an economic tool; it’s not to be a political tool. We are doing the best we can in a global pandemic.”
In short, nobody is completely happy with the situation. Baugh said Thursday that the administration’s school nurse who heads the district’s COVID-19 response, Elise Dreher, met “at length” with Aspen Education Association President Kay Erickson and other staff representatives Wednesday. He acknowledged that the plan is a compromise.
“We all want the same thing,” he said of the desire to return safely to full-time in-person learning. “Now that we all want the same thing, it becomes a question of how. And this is a way to get everybody moving forward, I like to think, in a constructive, positive way. We’ve heard the teachers. Nobody is getting everything they want. We all have to keep the welfare of the children first and foremost.”