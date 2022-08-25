At the first-day-of-school milepost on Wednesday, the Aspen School District had committed more than $50 million of its $114 million major bond project.
As construction work rumbles on through campus, project leaders Damien Spahr and Bob Daniel outlined the current financial commitments of the district, sitting currently at $52 million, up from $46.2 million from the last update given in June before school adjourned for the summer.
It marks a passing of the halfway point of the $95 million budget currently committed of the $114 million bond passed in 2020. The project has seen the highest amount of spending on deferred maintenance projects around the campus followed closely by housing projects.
“Even with construction ongoing, the campus looks fantastic,” Superintendent David Baugh said. “The schools are the cleanest they’ve looked in three years. Kids are thrilled to be here, teachers are smiling. (The first day of classes) went as smoothly as you could hope given (the construction).”
Total deferred maintenance work has thus far reached $21.4 million, led by projects on campus including upgraded electrical, HVAC and fire alarm systems and general work on the grounds buildings. As reported previously by Aspen Daily News, supply chain issues means work continued into the start of classes, including laying new floors and awaiting the arrival of new window panes, leaving some classrooms with plywood boards in their place. The expectation is that the 31 remaining panes of glass will arrive by October, project leader Damion Spahr said.
Skylight replacements were scheduled for the summer but did not arrive, bumping the plan for that work until next summer.
The Cottage, the district’s preschool, was initially considered for a major replacement in early bond project exploration, but was punted due to rising costs of materials and labor. Instead, the district spent $400,000 on a “refresh,” as Baugh called it. The existing buildings received repairs on its decking, fences and playground, with paint work and replacement of carpets.
The district continues its meetings with the Cottage’s stakeholders.
In transportation, work on the bus garage and purchasing of buses added up to nearly $2 million under the deferred maintenance umbrella.
Learning environments work, which includes security and safety, has seen a $10.9 million commitment from its $15 million budget. About 20% of that has been spent to date. A security checkpoint was installed at Aspen Elementary School in time for the start of school, with work expected to be completed on one at the middle school by the fall. Work on security will continue through next summer.
The district has spent almost all of its committed $19 million on new housing acquisitions and their associated costs. It has also spent 85% of its $1.1 million budget for repairs of the current inventory.
A feasibility study on the installation of solar panels on campus is nearing completion, Spahr said, and the district will have a better picture of costs and possibilities within the next two months.
“I think there are going to be some interesting opportunities regarding solar,” Spahr said. “Effectively what we’re trying to do is find an intersection of several things to get the district the best deal as they strive for carbon reduction.”
Continuing work at the elementary school includes terrace and wall repairs and window replacements. At the middle school, door replacements are a priority. At the high school, the replacement of the main exterior stairs and doors, plus a rain drainage system, are on the ongoing list. All three schools have work to do in electrical and safety and security.