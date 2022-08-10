When Soviet-born Swedish citizen Vladislav Doronin’s OKO Group purchased a near-acre parcel of land — and the entitlement rights that a 26-voter majority had approved in March 2019 for what was to be the Gorsuch Haus — for $76.25 million in March, it sent shockwaves through the Aspen community. But perhaps the far larger ripple effect was how Ogden Newspapers, the ownership group of The Aspen Times, managed a defamation lawsuit Doronin filed against the newspaper in April. The lawsuit alleged that the newspaper’s publishing articles and a letter to the editor that described him as an oligarch in the weeks following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine had “caused and continue to cause significant reputational damage to Mr. Dornin and his businesses, including his recent substantial investment in Aspen real estate,” according to the complaint.
And besides, while Doronin founded Moscow-based Capital Group in 1993 — seven years before Putin became president of Russia — between 2013 and 2014, he “negotiated the divestiture of his entire interest in Capital Group,” the complaint continues, adding that, “He has not been involved in the management or operations of Capital Group since 2014.”
It appears true that Doronin divested from Capital Group in that timeframe; what was not disclosed in the complaint — although what has emerged in a separate Russian company’s legal pursuit in which Doronin is not a named party but was subpoenaed to testify — is that Doronin owned a third of another corporate entity, Capital Group Development, which was legally formed in 2014. Documents obtained and first reported on by The Aspen Times from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities show that he transferred those shares to his mother, Zinaida Doronina, on April 14, one day after he filed his lawsuit against the newspaper. The remaining two-thirds of Capital Group Development shares are split between Eduard Berman and Pavel Tio, both co-owners of Capital Group.
In order to understand the context of the relationship between Capital Group, from which Doronin officially departed by 2014 (the same year he became majority shareholder of Aman resorts) and Capital Group Development, which was subsequently formed that same year and that Doronin was a one-third shareholder until April, it’s helpful to understand the legal dispute in which many of these revelations were made clear. Going back to 2016, Russian-based companies Terra Invest and Fridom were 50-50 partners in a property joint venture called Project JV, according to reporting by Intelligence Online. Through Project JV, the two companies had broken ground on a development, Mir Mitino, which included higher-density housing and plans for a commercial district on the outskirts of Moscow. In 2019, Terra Invest alleged that Fridom and its subsidiaries cut it out of any meaningful involvement in Project JV — allegations that the defendants deny.
Here’s the alleged Doronin and OKO Group connection to the case: “Project JV subcontracted some of the construction work to the company Poultry Farm, which belongs to the Russian company Capital Group and closely works with Miami-based OKO Group, owned by Russian real estate magnate Vladislav Doronin,” per Intelligence Online.
It’s a point that Chris Hotaling, the attorney representing Terra Invest in the Russian case being litigated in Miami, Fla., emphasized in a May hearing seeking to fight Doronin’s motion to quash the subpoena that would have him testify.
“Capital Group Development, LLC is the owner of this entity called Poultry Farm, and Poultry Farm is the owner of the land under which the project in Russia that is at the core of the Russian lawsuits is interested in. So Capital Group Development, LLC is not some sort of holder of legacy interest, but is an actual holder of meaningful and real ongoing development projects,” he said.
OKO Group is headquartered in Miami, Fla., so Terra Invest sought a subpoena through the U.S. District Court in Miami to try to force Doronin to testify in the case because of his presumed familiarity with Capital Group. In a 39-page transcript that the Times obtained of a May 4 hearing in the Russian case being litigated in Miami, attorneys representing both Terra Invest and Capital Group did not dispute Doronin’s one-third ownership stake in Capital Group Development or that he transferred those shares to his mother in April.
Jason Crowley, the attorney representing Capital Group in the hearing, maintained that while Doronin was a minority shareholder in Capital Group Development, “There is no dispute that Mr. Doronin is not present in Russia. He is not a Russian citizen (Doronin renounced his Soviet citizenship in 1986 and has never been a Russian citizen). He does not reside in Russia. In fact, he's made public comments about Russia's invasion in the Ukraine that I think will very much guarantee he will not be traveling back to Russia any time soon.”
Indeed, Doronin tweeted on March 1: “I denounce the aggression of Russia on Ukraine and fervently wish for peace,” adding that he had left the Soviet Union before it dissolved, is not a Russian national and, “I have not conducted business in Russia for many years.” It’s a sentiment he reiterated in a March interview with the Aspen Daily News.
“I firmly stand by this — I don’t believe violence is ever the answer,” he said. “And I hope this peaceful resolution can be reached as swiftly as possible. This is what I believe.”
Crowley went on to explain that Doronin has been actively distancing himself from Russia since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, launching an ongoing war.
But Hotaling, representing Terra Invest, contended that Doronin’s relationship with Capital Group has been more involved than he’s let on since 2014.
“I think that when you look again at the relationship — and I think the relationship is really, really important here — the relationship between Capital Group and Mr. Doronin, and what it is and what role that Mr. Doronin has in Capital Group,” Hotaling said in the May 4 hearing.
“I know that there was the declaration that was submitted by the Capital Group … as part of the reply. I think that there are actually a number of factual inaccuracies that are in there, all I think in an effort to kind of obfuscate the real issue here, which is the connection between these two entities,” he continued. “The ultimate goal here, I think, from certainly Capital Group and perhaps Mr. Doronin's perspective, is create this appearance or this impression that they [are] separate and that they are distinct and that Mr. Doronin longer has any sort of meaningful participation in management, control or ownership of Capital Group. I think that that is not the case, and I think, actually, there are a number of factual errors there.”
Before the Florida hearing, in June 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Terra Invest’s application seeking discovery from OKO Group; Doronin was then listed, as CEO of OKO Group, in a New York subpoena served to Sberbank CIB USA, a bank that provided the initial loan for the Mitino development, on July 23. Doronin is not a listed party in the lawsuit.
He also has business in New York — alongside developer Michael Shvo, he paid $500 million in 2015 for the fourth through 24th floors of the Crown Building on Fifth Avenue, or 290,000 square feet at $1,724 per square foot, according to the New York Post. In that deal, Doronin was wearing his chairman and CEO hat of Aman luxury resorts. Aman New York began taking reservations on July 25 and opened on Aug. 2. Earlier this month, the Real Deal reported that a full-floor condominium unit (Aman New York has 22 condominiums and 83 hotel rooms) sold for $53.4 million. It’s the third such sale to surpass the $50-million mark.
When speaking to the $76.25 million sales price — just over $1,800 per square foot — he paid for the land on Aspen Mountain, Doronin told the Aspen Daily News in March that for him, it was well worth it to have prime real estate in a destination with geographical limitations on the amount of inventory available.
“I see the potential of this site, which … is difficult to find in Aspen,” he said. “I believe in long-term investment — it’s not short-term investment. It’s an investment to make, reflect a long-term commitment from me, from my company. Also, it’s ambition to be a part of the fabric and destination for decades to come.”
The land was part of the same parcel that Norway Island LLC — a partnership between local developers Jim DeFrancia, Jeff Gorsuch and Bryan Peterson — purchased from Aspen Skiing Co. for $10 million in July last year. For Doronin, his focus is more on the entitlements to build the 81-room, 64,000-square-foot lodge that voters approved in March 2019 as part of the larger Lift One proposal.
“If you’re talking about my personal opinion on the real estate market, the [Aspen] real estate market holds a very high premium compared to other destinations … which is a testament to being an excellent place to live in, to spend your free time — enjoy time — in,” he said.
The Aspen Times settled its lawsuit with Doronin in May.
“We have reached a settlement with The Aspen Times, which means we have dismissed the legal proceedings,” Doronin said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to focusing wholeheartedly on building long-term relationships with the community in Aspen as we continue the pre-development phase of the project.”
A separate statement agreed upon by the parties reads: “As part of an agreement to resolve Vladislav Doronin’s defamation suit against The Aspen Times, the newspaper agreed to retract the letter to the editor that was the subject of that lawsuit and to amend two other articles related to Mr. Doronin. The Aspen Times agreed to take these steps because it determined, in its own judgment, that the pieces were not in keeping with the journalistic standards that the newspaper seeks to uphold. Mr. Doronin does not exercise, or seek to exercise, any control over The Aspen Times’ current or future coverage of him, his investment in the Aspen community, or any other matter, and has had no involvement in any decisions regarding the management or personnel of The Aspen Times. Throughout the litigation process, Mr. Doronin consistently looked for an amicable solution and expressed his desire to be a constructive member of the Aspen community.”
The Aspen Daily News reached out to Doronin’s spokespeople this morning for comment.