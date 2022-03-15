While virtual learning has certainly garnered no shortage of critics over the last two years, a similar but unrelated pandemic technology has received earnest praise.
“Telehealth … it’s not going anywhere,” Dr. Andrew Gisleson, a family medicine physician at Roaring Fork Family Practice, said Monday. “That’s going to be a benefit for everyone going forward.”
Even as COVID-19 case counts plummeted, several of Gisleson’s patients have still preferred logging in for their doctor’s visit as opposed to showing up for it in person. Gisleson, who treats patients ranging in age from newborn to 102, does not mind either.
“It’s been huge,” Gisleson said of virtual appointment offerings. “There are patients who will not warm up to telehealth — and probably never will — but there are patients of ours who love it and they utilize it quite a bit.”
Like family medicine physicians throughout the country, Gisleson also noticed more of his own patients missing routine immunizations early on in the pandemic. The trend was likely attributable to the fact that many people simply were not leaving their homes at the time, other than to buy groceries.
“Childhood immunizations are so important and giving them on schedule is … so important as well to reduce the risk of very dangerous, preventable things,” Gisleson said. “We all felt that drop off with the pandemic.”
Gisleson said many of those same patients had since returned to protect themselves against diseases like measles, mumps and rubella.
Although many health care appointments must be conducted in person — like those that include a shot — several others can and will continue to be offered virtually. Mental health services, in particular, have been critical throughout the pandemic and in many instances carried out via the web or over the phone.
“We saw a significant increase in mental health needs,” Gisleson said. “Alcohol use ... anxiety, depression with the pandemic — all of that increased.”
Hans Lutgring, who works as Mind Springs Health’s outpatient program director for Garfield County, believed one silver lining to the pandemic has been more people accessing mental health services through telehealth. Lutgring also made clear that more virtual appointments had not led to an increased amount of cancellations, either.
“Some people, certainly, just could not wait to get back to in-person, face-to-face services with either their therapist, their psychiatrist or their case manager,” Lutgring said. “I think us embracing both in-person and virtual appointments is here to stay. I don’t think this is temporary.”
Telehealth makes it easier for people who may not have access to reliable public transportation or who have to work long hours to be able to access the mental health services many desperately need, Lutgring said.
However, the outpatient program director also noted that telehealth was just one piece of the puzzle to accessible mental health care.
“I can’t even tell you off the top of my head how many free iPhones with unlimited data plans that … we’ve given out to clients because they didn’t have a phone. They didn’t have a way to connect with us virtually,” Lutgring said. “We’ve created more avenues for access, but there certainly is an increase in demand for the services that we provide.”