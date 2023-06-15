The Aspen Food & Wine Classic returns Friday for its 40th annual extravaganza, complete with tastings, parties and celebrations. Most events are sold out, but for those who have not purchased passes, there are plenty of ways to join the fun.
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the classic, for the first time ever, the Wheeler Opera House will host two seminars on Friday that will be free and open to the public. The first will be a live taping of an upcoming “Splendid Table” episode hosted by Francis Lam at 10 a.m.
At 3 p.m., the Wheeler will host “How 3 NBA Stars’ Brands Are Changing the Wine Industry for the Better,” moderated by New Orleans Pelicans player C.J. McCollum and also featuring former NBA players Carmelo Anthony and Channing Frye.
“To celebrate the milestone 40th anniversary, we wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for the community who has been part of the success of this iconic weekend with two free events,” said Diella Allen, the head of food & drink events for Dotdash Meredith, the company that publishes Food & Wine magazine. “The Aspen community has been so gracious and welcoming in hosting Food & Wine for 40 years — Aspen is part of what makes this event so magical.”
Admission will be first-come, first-served, and seating is limited and all attendees must be at least 21 years old. The Wheeler asks that attendees arrive at least 30 minutes early to assure a place in line.
In addition to the seminars, there also are individual events going on around town this weekend for which tickets are still available.
Today, Aspen Public Radio will host “Winemaking is Freedom,” a wine tasting and dinner event with restaurateur Rose Previte and former NPR “Morning Edition” host David Greene. The event will take place at a private home in Aspen’s West End; seven wines from around the world, paired with food from Chef Eritrea Mehary, will be featured.
“From the first conversation I had with Rose and David, I was really impressed with the passion and care they have for these wines and winemakers,” APR Executive Director Breeze Richardson said in a statement. “I started my public radio career as a producer on a daily, international news program called ‘Worldview’ at WBEZ-Chicago, and it gave me an opportunity to be curious about people and places all around the world, every day. That’s what you get with these wines — an opportunity to be curious.”
Ticket sales from the event will support APR. The wine tasting will begin at 4 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at aspenpublicradio.org or by calling membership coordinator Lauri Jackson at 970-920-9000.
On Friday, tickets are available for a series of events, including “Rarest of the Rare: A Special Tasting of Highly Collectible Bourbons and Whiskeys” at the Hotel Jerome. Whiskey expert Nate Ganapathi will lead the tasting, which will feature special, impossible-to-find bottles including the Gordon & Macphail 1969 Private Collection Single Malt. Tickets can be purchased at squadup.com.
“House of the Macallan” will take place at the Hotel Jerome from noon-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The two-day immersive experience is designed to showcase the Scotch whiskey-maker’s “heritage of uncompromised excellence, craftsmanship and creativity,” according to marketing materials.
Guests will learn about the Scottish home of Macallan and the brand’s history, experience the “mastery of the brand’s craft,” taste some of its whiskies and more. The event is open to the public, and guests can register to attend at eventbrite.com.
On Sunday, tickets are available for the second annual Juneteenth celebration at Aspen Meadows Resort. The event will feature a musical tribute to 50 years of hip-hop and brunch-inspired foods from acclaimed chefs, including James Beard award-winners and local James Beard-nominated chef Mawa McQueen.
Located at Plato’s Restaurant and Deck, the event offers the best views of the weekend, Salamander Vice President of Communications Matt Owen said. Tickets can be purchased at aspenmeadows.com.