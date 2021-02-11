Sketching in her notebook at a local coffee shop in 2015, Laura Betti was interrupted by a stranger’s finger on the page.
Startled, Betti slammed close her notebook, including the finger, which belonged to a private art collector who liked what he saw.
The man inquired whether Betti had more drawings, to which she said, “yes.” He asked if he could see them, to which the self-proclaimed introvert said, “no.”
A few months later, Betti, who was working as a bartender at the time, had a change of heart. She contacted the collector and agreed to show him more of her work. Upon reviewing her portfolio, he immediately commissioned four of her pen-drawings.
“I’ve created art my entire life, and I didn’t show anybody anything until six years ago,” said Betti, who will unveil her first exhibition tomorrow at Gonzo Contemporary. The series, titled “Freehand Typography,” will be on display at the gallery (625 E. Hyman Ave.) Friday through March 26.
“Ten years ago, I’m scavenging for art supplies,” Betti said Wednesday. “Then I get this opportunity to actually invest in some high-quality products and supplies and archival papers and museum frames and lightfast inks.”
Drawing these first few commissions served as the catalyst not only for the series, but also Betti’s career as a full-time artist.
Then, social media created a snowball effect.
“The reason my career accelerated was social media,” Betti said. “The images were all posted — and I was so moved by the meditative process and the research aspect of this — that I just kept doing it. As I posted them, I would receive phone calls of people wanting to purchase them.”
An architect by trade, Betti applies a structural and algorithmic design process to her large-scale freehand compositions. After months of research, schematic drawings and concept sketches, Betti uses a ballpoint pen with lightfast, waterproof ink on archival, cotton-based paper to create her final pieces.
While Betti covers an array of subjects throughout her series, at its core, she explores the relationship between human and society.
“I’m fascinated by the human condition and the effects of modern society on the human mind and body,” Betti said, “and vice-versa, the historic and present human interaction with, and impact on, the environment and surroundings.”
Her piece, “Neuroplasticity,” for instance, explores the ways people can change their chemistry and physiology through science and biohacking, while the image itself, of a slot canyon, serves as a visual metaphor for neural pathway and plasticity.
“Down the Rabbit Hole” is a topographic tribute to Alice in Wonderland and the insatiable curiosity that drives people to investigate subjects that most interest them — to which Betti herself, of course, can relate.
“I’m often teased by friends that I disappear down the rabbit hole. My pieces take me anywhere from three-to-six months to complete, and all of them are a trip down the rabbit hole,” Betti quipped. “Unless it’s a commission or something that a client wishes me to research and draw, I choose topics that I’m very curious about learning more on.
“After a couple months of research, the visual metaphor becomes kind of obvious.”
While Betti has exhibited a couple of her pieces in local design shops, “Freehand Typography” marks the artist’s first full series on display.
Daniel Joseph Watkins, owner of the Gonzo Gallery and newly opened Gonzo Contemporary on the same block, said he is eager to use the sister space as a platform to highlight talent within the valley.
While Watkins has quietly admired Betti’s work from afar for the better part of the past decade, he called it an honor to exhibit her entire body of work.
“I love art with a story, and what really drew me to her work is each piece she creates has its own incredibly detailed story,” Watkins said Wednesday. “There’s a lot of things that really interest me about work — her focus, her attention to detail and the dedication to her practice — is really mind-blowing.”