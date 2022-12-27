A penthouse in downtown Aspen set a record for price by square footage when it sold on Dec. 21 for $25.875 million.
The penthouse, located at 405 S. Monarch St., was purchased for $17.5 million on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Lane Johnson, an associate broker at Compass. The 3,429-square-foot property was then leased for one year for more than $1 million and resold last week, exactly a year later, for $7,545 per square foot.
“I think one of the biggest newslines about it was the record-breaking sold price per foot,” Johnson said. “Previously it was $7,000 a foot — this one closed for $7,545 per foot, which is the highest in all of Aspen’s history.”
The price wasn’t the only piece that made the sale unique, Johnson said. In 2021, the buyer was able to immediately rent out the property for $85,000 a month, totaling more than $1 million in one year. The buyer-turned-seller, who was not publicly identified but is listed under Palmer Properties Colorado LLC, was then unexpectedly approached by several interested potential buyers over time, Johnson explained, but was not interested in selling until a high enough price was offered. The property went under contract in February with the understanding that it would not close until the tenant’s lease was up, Johnson said.
Penthouses are hard to come by in Aspen, and the sale speaks to their value and the high demand for such a property. The 2022 buyer, identified as Aspen Mountain Holdings LLC, went ahead with the purchase because of the rarity of penthouse homes, despite the fact that the Aspen real-estate market has slowed down since the property went under contract.
“Penthouses are a rare breed,” said Steven Shane, a managing director and broker associate at Compass. “They are some of the most sought-after properties we have in all of Aspen. What’s interesting is arguably the most valuable component of the penthouses is their outdoor spaces.”
The property on South Monarch comes with mountain views, three bedrooms, plenty of outdoor deck space and a prime location. In addition to that, Shane said, it was unlisted at the time of purchase, meaning that the seller was not originally interested in selling it, and that it was something that the buyer really wanted.
“Buyers with the wherewithal to own what they want if it’s a good fit will do whatever it takes, within reason, to acquire that asset for their lifestyle,” he said. “In Aspen, we have a finite amount of inventory and buyers know that if they buy something special it will most likely be a long-term appreciating asset.”
The 300-foot outdoor terrace was not included in the property’s actual square footage but is still extremely valuable. That’s one of the reasons why penthouses command such a high price point per square foot, Shane said.
Penthouses are less common in mountain towns than in large cities — and therefore the definition of “penthouse” is somewhat subjective, Shane said. In places like New York, only the top-floor homes are considered penthouses. In Aspen, the definition can be expanded to include upper-level homes with outdoor space. These properties are extremely rare in downtown Aspen, and the city of Aspen no longer permits the development of penthouses in the core.
“That’s one of the allures of a really scarce amount of penthouses in Aspen,” Johnson said.