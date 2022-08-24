A controversial project near the heart of Basalt was approved by the town council in a split decision on Tuesday night.
The Basalt Center Circle project gained approval through a 4-2 vote. Approving the project were Mayor Bill Kane and councilmen Glenn Drummond, David Knight and Dieter Schindler. Councilors Ryan Slack and Angela Anderson were opposed. Councilwoman Elyse Hottel recused herself because her employer is working for the developers.
The Basalt Center Circle project will feature 65 apartments, including 17 that are deed-restricted and price-capped, as well as a 9,000-square-foot grocery store. The project is located where Clark’s Market operated and where BLT restaurant and Jimbo’s Liquor currently operate.
Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light will tear down the existing structure. The primary space, the old Clark’s store, has been vacant for about 10 years.
Opponents mounted a fierce final effort to try to convince the council to delay making a final decision and dive further into issues such as traffic, parking and affordable housing. Some speakers contended the project would alter Basalt’s small-town charm.
“This is a huge project and it’s going to change the face of this town forever,” said Basalt resident Tripp Adams, who said he has been in the construction field for 50 years.
Adams was one of several speakers who asked the council to look further into traffic and parking. “Take a chill pill, pause,” he urged.
Basalt resident Kathleen Cole presented a letter signed by 70 people that sought a delay in the vote. The project changed significantly over time and it is hard for the overall public to follow the process, she said. In addition, many people thought it was a “done deal” because of the first council approval in a two-round process, she said.
Basalt resident Ted Guy contended the proposal didn’t qualify for a needed zoning change or meet the criteria of a master plan because it shortchanged the amount of commercial space recommended for the site and exceeded the amount of housing. He also said too many of the apartments were too small.
“It seems like a short-term, seasonal employee warehouse,” Guy said.
Guy also claimed an approval wouldn’t survive litigation due to alleged inconsistencies with the town’s master plan.
Supporters said the project will make good use of an under-utilized space. Chris Ryan of Snowmass Village called the project a “quality investment” in the core of Basalt.
“No project will be perfect for everyone but this project is very, very good,” he said.
Rick Stevens, a former Basalt mayor and councilman who has consistently supported development since he took office in 1994, expressed his support for the project because it provides density where it belongs and is located near transit. He said the pause that foes sought would risk losing a great opportunity.
“What I’m hearing is the same old, same old that I’ve been hearing since ’94.” Stevens said.
After numerous meetings over the last 18 months, the council was ready to advance. “The project deserves an up or down vote,” Kane said.
He noted the main commercial space has sat empty for roughly a decade. “From where I sit we’ve had about a 10-year pause with nothing happening,” he said.
Kane, a retired land use planner, said the project provides “everything you learn about in urban planning.” He added that the project might not be perfect “but it solves a lot.”
Drummond made the motion to approve the project and credited the developers with being responsive to council and public comments throughout the process.
“You guys have been great to work with. It’s taken a year and a half. This is a compromise,” he said.
Knight said the affordable housing is needed. “This is the right project for the right place,” he said. “This is a good project. This is going to significantly improve the downtown (core).”
Anderson and Slack cited concerns over traffic among their reasons for voting against the proposal. Slack said if the project creates a traffic jam downtown, there’s nothing that can be done to alleviate it.
The council was unified in sticking to a condition that requires the developers to produce a lease with a grocery operator before the residences can be occupied. In addition, if the developers want to change the use of the anchor tenant, they must seek approval from the town.