Local business owners were shocked on Wednesday when city workers began painting parallel parking spaces along Galena Street and Cooper Avenue in Aspen, kicking off the next phase of the city’s Galena Cooper Living Lab.
The Living Lab project is an effort to test parking and safety in Aspen’s downtown core, as well as to improve mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. The project includes a dedicated bike lane down Galena and Cooper. On Wednesday, the city converted 44 parking spaces in the core from diagonal to parallel, resulting in five fewer spaces for a total of 39 parallel spaces. In addition, 37 residential spaces were converted to commercial.
The project was approved by Aspen City Council in February, but those who operate businesses in the area said they were never fully informed or approached by the city before the painting began.
“They claim that they went around town and contacted businesses individually, but they did not contact me. I feel they are deliberately trying to avoid me,” said David Fleischer, owner of Pitkin County Dry Goods. “I don’t think that the engineering department has the expertise or the knowledge to understand the economics in the downtown business area, and they’re in charge of this.”
Discussions about the mobility project began last August, according to Denise White, communications director for the city of Aspen. The city conducted several rounds of outreach, including meetings with business owners and a community survey before the February work session in which the Living Lab was planned. Kenny Smith, who owns Meridian Jewelers, said that he was invited to participate in the stakeholder meetings but did not feel that he was heard.
“It was presented to us as an opportunity to discuss this — but instead, when we went to ask questions, we were told that there would be no public discussion and that we were only to listen to the presentation and that there would be more opportunities to discuss it in the future. And then that was the last meeting,” he said. “This is the commercial core of town, and it’s a complicated ecosystem of people accessing this area by foot, on bikes and by car. There’s really widespread unhappiness about this, and I’ve ever seen anything quite like it in a long time.”
White said that city officials circulated downtown businesses earlier in the year and tried to engage with every business in the area. She added that the city feels comfortable with the amount of communication between officials and business owners up to now, and asked residents to remember that the Living Lab is simply that.
“This is a test,” she said. “Nothing is set in stone. This is to get back to the city goal of system safety for everyone in the core. And we may not all agree, but on the whole, this is the goal.”
Smith and Fleischer both said they were upset with the city and had numerous concerns about what the lack of those much-needed parking spaces would mean for their businesses. Smith said he worried for the accessibility of downtown businesses like his, especially for customers who cannot walk or bike long distances.
Fleischer said he expects to see a loss of profit and that the impacts will hurt his employees. He added that it’s unrealistic to expect customers to walk or bike from more remote parts of town to the core when they can’t find parking, and that the timing of the project almost couldn’t be worse.
“At the very least, I think it’s horrible timing. We’re coming out of three years of stress; we’re possibly heading into a recession,” he said. “It should’ve been done next summer, not this summer, and give us more time to prepare for this — to prepare our inventories, our staffing.”
The purpose of the bike lane is to help provide dedicated space for all commuters to move around safely, according to the city. Many of Fleischer’s employees ride their bikes to work daily, and a bike lane might not be the key to helping them feel safer.
“We have a volume issue. There’s lots of people around. We do have a major problem with e-bikers,” said Stephen Ornowski, who said he all but lives on his bike when he’s not walking his dog or working at Pitkin County Dry Goods. “I bike in the winter, I bike in the summer. And there are people at work that are just like me that live on their bikes, and I don’t think it’s a big deal. I think that taking away these parking spots from these hard-working business people, I think it’s kind of rough.”
Ornowski’s co-worker, Dana Laughren, who also rides her bike to work every day, added that she is unsure what the project will accomplish. The whole thing felt sneaky to her, she said, because she wasn’t aware that the repainting was going to happen until a couple of days prior.
“I ride to work every day, and I also just ride recreationally every single day. I [hardly ever] park in town, but that’s not our customer and that’s not the Aspen visitor,” Laughren said. “And the irony of it is if they’re trying to cut down our carbon, they’re making it worse by making people drive around looking for a parking space now.”
Businesses up the street are also feeling the impacts. At Big Wrap, Tuesday was the restaurant’s biggest day of the summer — as expected, being the week before the Fourth of July weekend. But on Wednesday, business dropped to a standstill. At the peak of lunch hour at 12:30 p.m., only one customer stood in line.
“Everyone knows that is not the norm here, especially on the week before Fourth of July — they should be up the stairs on the sidewalk,” said Big Wrap owner Barbara “Babs” Menendez. “Granted, they are doing the work today so all the spaces on those blocks are gone, but in a business like mine that counts on volume, this is not beneficial.”
The Living Lab will remain active through September with curb extensions at intersections and no option for a left turn onto Hyman Avenue from Galena. Data will be collected at four intersections on a three-block stretch over a 12-week period, according to the project’s webpage. An outreach team will collect data from residents and business owners, conduct sidewalk surveys and hold monthly pop-up events during the lab. More information can be found at aspen.gov/1401/Galena-Cooper-Living-Lab.