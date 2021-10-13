Downtowner, an on-demand ride service that allows people to request free transportation through an app on their smartphones, might be headed to Basalt soon.
“What we’re trying to work through is a scope of service and a budget for providing public transportation, local service, to connect Basalt residents to various destinations,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re pretty high on the idea.”
Although Downtowner offers set transportation routes in some of the more urban cities it contracts out with, in Basalt that would likely not be the case.
Instead, local officials like Kane hope the free service targeted for residents would provide on-demand rides between popular destinations like Old Town and Willits in Basalt. Downtowner would also look to transport people from local neighborhoods to RFTA bus stops along or near Highway 82 — something Kane believed was critical, especially during the winter months when icy roads present even more challenges to local commuters.
Kane, who also serves as Basalt’s representative on the RFTA Board of Directors, was confident RFTA would chip in funds to help facilitate Downtowner coming to Basalt.
Described as a “turnkey” operation, if hired, Downtowner would provide two vehicles, its own drivers and likely operate for a nine-month pilot-program, with ride services discontinuing in May, October and November.
“If nobody wants to ride it ... we’ll have to shelve it,” Kane said. “We want to use this year to assess people’s support for it.”
During a work session Tuesday afternoon, the Basalt Town Council expressed support for the ride service operating between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the morning and again from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., daily.
However, some councilors also wanted extended hours of operation during the summer months, with all of the events going on in town.
Downtowner’s one-year pilot program in Basalt could cost well over $300,000 depending upon the final service contract, which may come back before council at a later date.
The city of Aspen, Vail Resorts, Deer Valley Resort, Sea Island Properties and numerous other entities — both public and private — have contracted with Downtowner.
In an email Tuesday, Downtowner co-founder Stephen Murray said the company’s services were “absolutely” viable in Basalt.
“Microtransit is a fantastic addition to mainline service, filling in gaps and connecting the first/last mile,” Murray said. “We’d be really excited to team up with Basalt to help better connect the community.”
More details about the program being implemented in Basalt will likely be presented to council at a regular meeting in the near future.