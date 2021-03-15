Aspen’s Downtowner service will be suspended from April 16 to June 14 due to budgetary constraints, it was confirmed last week.
The free app-based, ride-hailing program provided by the city allows door-to-door service primarily within the downtown core. John Krueger, director of transportation for the city of Aspen, said the program was meant to supplement the city’s fixed bus routes, and reduce vehicular traffic downtown.
“That was one of the big intentions, we wanted to get people out of their cars,” he said. “We don’t want them parking or driving around in the core if we don’t need to.”
One year ago when stay-at-home orders were put into place, the Downtowner service, like all public transportation, was affected. As the city looked ahead to predicted drastic budgetary shortfalls, the decision was made to halt the service. While the Downtowner is free to its ridership, the city pays for a contract with the company, which in turn pays for the drivers, vehicles and maintenance of the electric-powered fleet.
“We shut down and curtailed a lot of different programs when COVID was starting,” Krueger said. “Everybody in the city was asked to reduce our budget so we did that – across all of our programs not just the Downtowner — to try to balance the expenses and the revenue.”
The Downtowner was shut down from mid-March through July 1, but has remained back in service since the summer. However, the vehicles are under the same state restrictions as all public transportation. Like buses, the Downtowner can only operate at 50% capacity, which means no large parties can use the app to get from one place to another. Additionally, each ride must be used for a single party.
“Shared rides make up a big part of their [ridership] and they can’t do that right now and they haven’t been able to do that since [early] 2020,” Krueger said.
The restrictions have greatly reduced the customer numbers of the service. In 2019, the Downtowner was a star performer in the city’s public transportation offerings. Some 78,000 passengers were transported on 46,000 rides for the year, 10,000 of which were shared rides.
“Those are big numbers. Those are as good as some of our fixed route transit service on some of our routes,” Krueger said.
But, in 2020, rides went down 29%, passenger numbers were down 34% and shared rides were reduced by 65%. With the offseason bringing another anticipated dip in use, the city made the call to suspend the Downtowner until the busier months.
“Typically, [spring] is the slower months out of the year, then you combine that with COVID and restricted guidelines from the state, it just didn’t seem to make sense that we’d operate it,” Krueger said.
So far this year, the numbers are not as bad as 2020, with rides and passenger numbers both down just a little more than 10% year over year. But Krueger said, without the state lifting its capacity restrictions, running the service is still an uphill battle.
“That’s a tough request for any kind of business organization, to take that capacity and cut it in half and say we want you to continue to operate. That’s difficult,” he said.
Even with reduced ridership, Krueger said the Downtowner continues to be successful in its mission to reduce personal vehicles downtown. A survey presented to app users in February asked riders if they would have used their own vehicle for the trip were the Downtowner not available. Forty-nine percent said they would indeed have driven themselves.
“They would have been part of the traffic, congestion and omissions,” Krueger said.
So the Downtowner has been very helpful in contributing to reducing all those situations.”
Krueger said the state has indicated that it will not be easing public transportation capacity restrictions anytime soon, so he anticipates ridership levels to remain where they are at least through ski season. He is confident though that once the service resumes this summer, the city will not be suspending the free alternative transportation program again.
“Going forward, hopefully as everything reopens and people get vaccinated and we come out of this COVID environment, we will be back to operating year-round again,” he said.
“But we are still waiting for the state to reduce these restrictions. That would help immensely. I am hoping if we go from yellow to blue or green they will do that, but we are not there yet,” he added.