Early returns showed that voters throughout Roaring Fork School District RE-1 were in favor of ballot issue 5B on Tuesday, a proposed property tax increase that seeks to increase teacher and staff salaries and bolster the district’s retention and recruitment efforts.
Based on returns as of 7:45 p.m., support for 5B in Pitkin County was listed as 662 in favor, 306 against. In Eagle County, the early vote was 1,097 in favor, 461 against. In Garfield County, the tally was 3,627 in favor, 1,801 against. Combined, support for 5B was pulling 68% of the vote compared with opposition of 32%
The ballot language reads that property taxes within the district will be increased to a maximum of $7.7 million annually in 2022 and adjusted for inflation each year thereafter. Autumn Rivera, co-chair of the Yes on 5B committee, said before the election that passage of the ballot issue would translate to a 10-12% pay increase for staff members and teachers.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, voters across Colorado were giving a thumbs-down to three proposed statewide initiatives.
“Amendment 78: Legislative Authority for Spending State Money,” a constitutional change that needed support from 55% of the state’s voters, had 56.3% against it as of 9 p.m. Should the election result change, the amendment would require that all state spending be allocated by the Colorado General Assembly and that custodial money be deposited in and spent from a new fund.
“Proposition 119: Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program,” also was failing as of 9 p.m. The measure, which would raise marijuana sales taxes for out-of-school educational purposes, had the opposition of 54.4%.
The third statewide question, “Proposition 120: Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction,” was failing as well, with 56.7% against it. It aimed to lower the property tax assessment for multifamily housing and lodging properties.