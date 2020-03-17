The driver of a GMC SUV who on Sunday was involved in a crash that killed a 5-year-old pedestrian has been cited with careless driving resulting in death, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Heidi Houston, 67, was identified in the traffic report, according to an Aspen police press release.
The release also identified the 5-year-old victim.
“The victim, Hannah Heusgen, age 5, was crossing Galena Street with her family when the accident occurred,” it states. “She was pronounced dead from her injuries at Aspen Valley Hospital at 1 p.m. Huesgen was identified as a resident of New York City. The victim's family is requesting privacy to cope with this tragedy.”
Houston was southbound on Galena Street, turning east onto Hyman Avenue when she struck the child with her vehicle at 12:33 p.m. Sunday. Aspen Police responded to the scene, and Colorado State Patrol assisted with the investigation.
Careless driving resulting in death is punishable by possible jail time, between 10 days to one year, and possible fines ranging from $300 to $1,000.
Witnesses of the event have expressed their own difficulties coping with the mental and emotional aftermath. The Aspen Police Department encourages anyone in need of support to seek assistance from the many local resources, listed at aspenstrong.org.