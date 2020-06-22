A motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Holland Hills on Friday has been identified.
Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen released a brief statement on Sunday morning that says the deceased person was Susan Gordy of Chicago. No other information was provided.
On Friday, authorities said the cause of death was accidental due to multiple injuries sustained during the collision. Hansen’s statement reiterates that point.
Gordy was driving the car that pulled onto Highway 82 from Bishop Road and was struck by another vehicle traveling on the highway, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. She was pronounced dead on scene, while a passenger in her vehicle was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital with critical injuries and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
The driver of the vehicle on the highway also had critical injuries and was taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, officials said.
Highway 82 was closed in both directions for about an hour after the crash, with one lane of westbound traffic reopening at around 2:20 p.m., according to the Pitkin Alert community notification system. Eastbound (upvalley) lanes did not reopen until about 4:45 p.m., with traffic not being allowed through until that time.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident. Troopers could not be reached for further details on Sunday afternoon.