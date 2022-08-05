The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority was unable to participate this summer in a state of Colorado grant program that provides temporary free service for all bus riders, but the local agency wants valley residents to know they can still catch a ride without paying in some circumstances.
RFTA reduced regional fares systemwide in 2021 and reduced the price of bus rides for youth. In addition, the consolidation of the El Jebel and Basalt fare zones created free rides within the midvalley and made it $2 cheaper to travel from Rifle, Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale to Aspen.
Even prior to those adjustments, RFTA offered free service within the city of Aspen, between Aspen and Snowmass Village and within Carbondale and within Glenwood Springs.
However, the agency was not able to expand its summer service as planned this year due to a shortage of drivers.
“Because of these temporary service changes, RFTA riders have been experiencing full buses during peak hours on regional commuter services and, at times, routes remain so popular that capacity is standing-room only,” RFTA said in a news release Thursday.
The driver shortage also forced RFTA to decline to participate in the Ozone Season Free Transit grant program. Many public transit agencies in the Front Range are tapping into that new program to offer free service this summer. A grant offsets the loss of fare revenue.
The agency’s goal is to hire more operators for winter and offer greater planned service levels. If the agency is able to retain and recruit enough drivers for next summer, it will expand service and participate in the state program for free ride.