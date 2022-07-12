While the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is clawing back ridership on the public bus system after two down years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a worker and housing shortage threatens to derail recent momentum.
Through the end of May, RFTA’s year-to-date ridership was up 50% compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report by CEO Dan Blankenship to the board of directors.
However, ridership hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. Year-to-date, system-wide ridership was down 27% through May compared with the same period in 2019.
RFTA transported 1.81 million passengers this year through May. In 2019, the figure was 2.47 million for the same period, the report said. That is the latest data available.
High gas prices have added to the appeal of taking the bus lately. Chronic congestion on Highway 82 and the expense of parking in Aspen always provide incentive to ride buses, but use of private vehicles remains high as long lines heading into Aspen throughout the day attest.
Blankenship said the shortage of workers has affected RFTA’s ability to bounce back quicker from lower ridership during the pandemic.
“I think [ridership] would be even higher if we didn’t have a bus operator shortage,” he said.
RFTA reduced the number of daily bus trips by 72 this summer. That was a 7% reduction of what was planned. The agency’s goal was to have 185 drivers in place this summer to adequately cover the planned schedule. It only has between 145 and 150 drivers, Blankenship said.
“We’re down about 25%,” said Ed Cortez, a driver and president of the local chapter of a union for drivers. “There’s a huge shortage.”
He is concerned that RFTA could lose even more seasoned staffers. Other businesses are offering big bonuses to lure drivers that hold a commercial license, he said.
One irony of the employee shortage was RFTA wasn’t in position to participate in a program approved by the Colorado legislature to provide funds to transit agencies throughout the state to promote ridership. RFTA could have offered free fares for at least one month of the summer had it been in position to apply for a grant through the program. Blankenship said the agency hopes to participate, and offer free fares, for a portion of next summer.
This summer, the combination of rising ridership and service reductions has resulted in crowded conditions at peak periods, according to Blankenship and Cortez.
So how will RFTA get out of its predicament?
“Housing, like with most employers in the valley, is our No. 1 priority,” Blankenship said. “We have a couple of options that we’re looking at.”
The organization is negotiating to acquire or lease older hotels or motels in Glenwood Springs that may be eligible, through a recently passed city ordinance, for conversion to longer-term residency. The RFTA board has been holding closed sessions at recent meetings to receive updates on negotiations and to provide direction.
Blankenship said he couldn’t divulge specific sites being targeted. The key to using a conversion property is adding kitchenettes to rooms and making other upgrades, he said.
The conversion properties would be an “interim step” to take pressure off RFTA to get something built immediately, Blankenship said. However, RFTA has longer-term policy goals of building housing on properties it already owns, primarily in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Site options include a portion of RFTA’s maintenance facility property in Carbondale and a portion of the West Glenwood Springs park-and-ride area.
A housing feasibility study was completed in December. The staff will “use this document to help craft a recommendation for a 2023 Strategic Initiative to begin construction in 2023,” a staff memo says.
The agency has 10 two-bedroom units at the Burlingame affordable housing complex in Aspen for use during the winter and four one-bedroom units there year-round. It has various other units at locations throughout the valley, but at a minimum it needs 50 more units, Blankenship said.
Cortez said he will caution RFTA management against acting too hastily on substandard options. Some properties where RFTA is housing employees are in poor condition, he said, singling out the Snowmass Inn in Snowmass Village.
“Their thinking is short-term,” Cortez said.
RFTA can never pay enough to allow a driver to buy property at today’s prices, but it needs to pay enough to allow them to compete in the rental market, Cortez added.