As people enjoy the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers this summer, they’ll need to also be mindful of water temperatures — especially if they plan on catching trout.
“When stream temperatures are high and oxygen levels are low, fish are already stressed. So we want to do what we can to avoid adding more stress,” Chad Rudow, Roaring Fork Conservancy water quality program manager, said in an interview Thursday. “Once [the river’s temperature] reaches 68 degrees, pack it in for the day. Stop for the day and give those fish a break.”
The ongoing drought across much of the West and above-average temperatures have water quality managers like Rudow concerned.
“We had a below-average snowpack, and that snow melted off quicker than usual,” Rudow said. “The double whammy that we got is we went into the year with below-average soil moisture levels.”
When the snow did melt, a lot of that moisture went toward replenishing depleted soil and did not make it back into the rivers, necessarily.
Tanner Shelp, an employee at Roaring Fork Anglers, said although trout fishing had been “amazing” so far this summer, he was worried about it being short lived due to warmer water temperatures and the sheer number of people out on the water each day.
“We’re seeing a lot more boats this year. I mean even on weekdays, there’s an insane amount of boats on the river,” Shelp said. “With the warm temperatures and the increased pressure that’s … a pretty bad combo.”
Trout can easily die, even if an angler adheres to proper catch-and-release techniques when water temperatures exceed the mid-60s.
“Even if the trout does revive and it looks like it swam off fine, it can still die later on in the day,” Shelp said. “Just because it swam off isn’t an indicator that it’s going to live.”
Shelp said anglers sometimes won’t remove a trout from the water and will instead unhook it as it continues to swim in a net.
“Obviously, if you catch a bigger fish, you’re going to want a photo — but that’s just a quick snap … a couple pics and then back in,” Shelp said.
Once river temperatures hit the mid- to upper 60s, the brown, rainbow and other species of trout swimming their waters get stressed, Shelp said.
“Once it gets into those higher 60s, I’d say definitely not,” Shelp explained when to not go fishing. “We always tell people ... 65 [degrees] and above — just give it a rest, just to be safe.”
According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the Roaring Fork River’s water temperature ranged between 57 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday. The Roaring Fork Conservancy via its Instagram account warned that Wednesday night, the Roaring Fork River reached 64 degrees, adding “several stretches along the Colorado River (Upper Colorado and Utah border) have already reached 70 degrees.”
When sections of water — particularly along the Colorado River — get too warm, Shelp and more than 80 other local fishing guides will voluntarily not fish those areas.
“The boat ramps are busier than ever,” Shelp said. “When you have that many boats, it’s going to be really tough on the fish if people don’t honor those closures."