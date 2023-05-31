The victim in Monday’s drowning death on the Roaring Fork River was Tony Welgos, a longtime member of the Aspen community.
Pitkin County Coroner Audra Keith confirmed the identity Tuesday evening. An autopsy is scheduled today in the Denver area on Welgos, who was the general manager of City Market before Clark’s Market in Aspen hired him in 1998. Welgos was retired. He was 75.
Authorities do not believe Welgos was rafting or recreating on the river. They suspect he accidentally slipped or fell into the water. No foul play is suspected, sheriff’s officials said.
Welgos was near or at a residence near the 1.5-mile marker of Lower River Road, which runs parallel to the river. A caller notified authorities at around noon that a body had been seen floating down the river.
Welgos’ body was recovered from the river in the area where it passes under the Highway 82 bridge near Lazy Glen, officials said.