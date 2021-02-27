Some place warm, a place where the beer flows like wine, where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. The film in which these words were first uttered and thus cemented into popular culture will appear on the big screen at Ajax Tavern on Monday.
“Dumb and Dumber” will culminate the winter iteration of The Little Nell’s Dinner + A Movie series, which debuted last summer as a way to creatively and safely program in light of COVID-19. There is no cost to view the film, though patrons are expected to order from the Ajax Tavern menu or partake in the food and beverage package offered. The current Moet Hennessy promotion, priced at $60, includes a snack, meal and bubbles. Guests are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. film start time.
“We started our Dinner + A Movie tradition on Friday evenings [last summer and the response was receptive,” May Selby, director of public relations and social media at the Nell, said Friday. “Each week, we learned more and made improvements to better the guest experience, each time from adding reclining chairs to expanding our fleece blanket supply to increasing our popcorn production to chilling more Veuve Clicquot.”
Last summer, Ajax Tavern was able to expand its seating area from the patio to include more of the eastern side of the gondola plaza and capitalize on spacing tables apart.
A projector is set up on the patio, with tables and seats socially distanced. In the summer, Aspen Mountain serves as the backdrop to the film; in the winter, a large, heated tent creates for a cozier experience. And because it is the Nell, tucked away in the corner is a coin-operated champagne vending machine.
In compliance with COVID protocols, temperatures are taken, contact information is required and masks are mandatory when not at the table.
Monday marks the last film for the winter series because the tent will come down in early March for the spring season. The hotel plans to bring the series back this summer due to its popularity and is currently working through those details, Selby said.
While the films are typically family friendly, she noted, closing out the winter series with a cult favorite like “Dumber and Dumber” was a no-brainer.
“We landed on a comedy with an Aspen tie for the finale, aiming to appeal to a local crowd,” Selby said. “It’s such a classic film from the Farrelly brothers and we could all use a little slapstick on a Monday night.”
If you go…
What: “Dumb and Dumber” presented by The Little Nell’s Dinner + A Movie series
When: Monday. 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. film
Where: Ajax Tavern
Cost: There is no cost to view the film, though patrons are expected to order food and beverage.
For more info or to make a reservation, contact the hotel at 970-920-6331.