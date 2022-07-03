During the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival, one entity became ever-pervasive. Regardless of the panel discussion — or even casual conversation over a glass of wine — it seemed the Supreme Court of the United States had earned a relevant mention.
Whether that mention was complimentary or scathing hinged on the viewpoint of the speaker, but everyone agreed that the sheer volume of June landmark Supreme Court decisions, which coincided with the festival that attracts the attention and participation of some of the country and world’s experts in their respective fields, was remarkable.
“It’s like … the great bard says, ‘Why do you write like you’re running out of time?’” noted Neal Katyal — a law professor at Georgetown University and partner at Hogan Lovells who has argued 45 cases in front of SCOTUS — in a nod to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyric in “Hamilton.”
He was speaking on a Thursday afternoon panel called “Is the weakest branch becoming the most dangerous?” — the same day that the Supreme Court had issued a ruling on West Virginia v. EPA, in which the majority decision restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions from existing power plants. That decision came less than a week after its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which on June 24 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that protected abortion access as a constitutional right under the 14th Amendment.
And that ruling came one day after the Supreme Court, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, endorsed an uninhibited constitutional right to carry a gun in self defense outside of the home, overturning a New York law that had been in place since 1913. It was the first major Second Amendment ruling in more than a decade and the first time such a broad interpretation had been applied.
“This court is the anti-liberal United States Supreme Court — this is as anti that thesis as you can come up with,” Katyal said.
Moreover, he continued, the sheer number of landmark cases taken in such a short time by the country’s highest court is itself a statement of confidence. It was a sentiment shared by co-panelist Melissa Murray, professor of law at New York University School of Law.
“We saw four cases dealing with questions of religious liberty. The fact that there were four of them tells you what it means to have a 6-3 conservative supermajority,” she said. “When it was just a 5-4 court, they were much more careful about what they decided to take because they weren’t sure where the fifth vote would come from. Now they are surified, and they are being incredibly maximalist about what they take. And it’s not just about originalism — this is a court that professes fidelity to the text of statutes, but only when it suits them. It’s textual-ish, not textualist.”
That last quip elicited applause and laughter from the audience that filled Paepke Auditorium.
But these rulings, according to conservatives who agree with the 6-3 supermajority on the court as of Amy Coney Barrett’s swearing in on Oct. 27, 2020, do follow an originalist interpretation.
“Many have described this as an originalist constitution [of SCOTUS justices] in which for the first time … text and history should be the most powerful constitutional interpretation. And that means that many precedents in cases — from abortion to guns to religion to the future of the administrative state and to affirmative action — must be overturned if they’re inconsistent with text-original understanding,” National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen, who moderated the Thursday panel, said.
Sherif Girgis, an associate professor of law at Notre Dame Law School and former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — who notably penned the majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade last week — had the difficult task of representing the conservative voice on Thursday’s panel. He explained that the six conservative justices vary on their applications of their originalist philosophies. Justice Clarence Thomas, for instance, is quick to overturn a precedent once he concludes that the “precedent is clearly erroneous,” Girgis said, while positioning Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh on “the other side of the spectrum,” who both take into account “plenty of other considerations when it comes to the analysis.”
Case-by-case basis
That internal disagreement among conservatives on the bench was perhaps clearest in the June 24 Dobbs ruling that revoked access to abortion as a constitutional right. But the case didn’t ask the court to consider Roe v. Wade as precedent outright — the case asked the Supreme Court to determine whether a Mississippi ban on all effective abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy was constitutional under Roe v. Wade (and, subsequently in 1992, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey). Roberts did not join his conservative colleagues in agreeing to use Dobbs to overturn Roe v. Wade; rather, he agreed with the majority to uphold the 15-week ban. He was alone in that restraint. Kavanaugh and Thomas both spelled out their differences in their concurring opinions alongside Alito’s overturning Roe v. Wade.
“As I see it, some of the other abortion-related legal questions raised by today’s decision are not especially difficult as a constitutional matter,” Kavanaugh wrote, underscoring the constitutionally protected right to travel between states.
Thomas took a different approach, arguing that the Dobbs ruling should open the doors to reconsider other existing precedents, notably those set by Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges — decisions that protect access to contraception, same-sex relations and same-sex marriage, respectively.
The entire decision, to Katyal, is further evidence of this Supreme Court’s extremism in that it demonstrated the court’s willingness to make a decision that exceeds the scope of the initial question presented by the case.
“It is as aggressive as you can imagine,” he said of the current court. “Take the Dobbs — the abortion decision. That was a case about Mississippi law that was about a 15-week ban on abortion. What did the Supreme Court do in Justice Alito’s opinion? Say, ‘We’re going to overrule Roe v. Wade entirely, down to zero weeks.’ That wasn’t even presented in the case.”
But Girgis articulated a different perspective. In trying to create a visual accessible to the layperson, he offered a hypothetical scenario in which he substituted abortion with guns.
“What’s the difference between [Bruen] and Dobbs?” he posed. “The difference is that in the Bruen case, they are applying a constitutional right — what some progressive scholars agree … the constitutional right is there in text. In Dobbs, they’re saying that there is no right in the text and there’s no deeply rooted right in the history. That’s the key difference.”
He went on to describe the situation in which the two cases would indeed be comparable in his estimation.
“For Dobbs to be like Bruen … it has to be the case that from the years 1200 to 1960, not a single case in England, not a case in the state or federal courts in the U.S. … had ever suggested there was a right to keep and bear arms; there was no contextual basis for the right.
“On the contrary, at all times in the common law and everywhere in the states at the time that this decision comes down, there’s massive criminalization of keeping and bearing arms for self defense,” he continued. “And the court comes in and says all 50 states’ laws are unconstitutional because even though there’s no text, there’s no history — all of the history is uniformly against — we think that liberty, or our understanding of liberty, requires a right to keep and bear arms. Then Dobbs and Bruen would be [comparable cases].”
In fact, abortion was legal at the time of the country’s founding — up until “quickening,” the first time the mother feels a baby’s kick — though it later faced bans in the 19th century. Thirteen states haveso-called trigger laws — abortion restrictions or bans that went into effect when Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion-access protections were overturned (or likely will in the near future, such as in Utah) — and still others have century-old, pre-existing laws in place that are now potentially applicable. In Wisconsin, for instance, providers like Planned Parenthood preemptively ceased accepting new appointments because of an 1849 abortion ban that it anticipated to be immediately enforceable (though the state’s attorney general filed a lawsuit challenging the ban). Women were granted the right to vote in the United States in 1920.
Today, multiple polls show that a majority of Americans support access to legal abortions in some capacity: Most recently, 64% of Americans felt that abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to an Associated Press/NORC poll conducted between June 23-27 (a timeframe of both before and after the June 24 Dobbs ruling). Of those polled, 43% of Republicans and 86% of Democrats were in favor of abortion access, per Forbes reporting published on Friday.
From the parking lot at the Benedict Music Tent on June 26, chants floated through the air from a few blocks away. They were coming from the roughly 200 people from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley who showed up to protest the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision from two days prior. The crowd concluded the march at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies on the Aspen Institute campus, meant in honor of Lynda Resnick, according to organizer Fischer Cherry.
Is it originalist or activist?
“If you zoom out from Dobbs, I don’t know how you think of … [how] this term wasn’t the most extreme term in recent memory,” Murray said.
An ABC/Ipsos poll that was published in early June showed that as of March 2021, about two-thirds, or roughly 66% of Americans, supported the federal government enacting some form of gun control, as Axios reported. Similarly, Pew Research published on June 23 that two-thirds of Americans believe that the federal government should act more directly in tackling climate issues.
Climate issues were another theme addressed throughout the Aspen Ideas Festival programming, with multiple panel discussions and opportunities to receive books on the matter. And in the backdrop of those loomed the anticipated Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling against the EPA, which came on Thursday.
“The greenhouse gas case — this was, it was just signed today — literally, it was moot. The regulation the EPA wanted to impose was already being done by the industry over the entire country; there was no line of dispute,” Katyal said on Thursday. “But they go and they grab the case. They never pass up a chance with this new 6-3 majority to take the case.”
Indeed, the Supreme Court’s ruling against the EPA concerned the 2015 Clean Power Plan, which President Donald Trump in 2016 rolled back before it was ever implemented. Still, the court essentially decided the EPA had overstepped its regulatory authority by planning to cap carbon emissions from power plants — rather, that level of oversight should come directly from Congress.
“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day’ … But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.
Not even Girgis agrees with that assessment, though he added that his disagreement comes with some trepidation.
“I actually don’t think the court was right when [Roberts] gave this [opinion], but I’ll give you the best case, or what I think is the best case,” he offered of the EPA ruling. “The question was … basically could it regulate just each generation plant on its own, or could it regulate in a way that forced the plants to work to create less of fossil-fuel based energy and more of solar energy?
“They said look, if the statute gives the agency the ability to do X, but then the agency says, ‘X means I get to do this huge thing that has huge economic and social significance,’ then we will assume that the agency is wrong about that unless Congress was really specific,” he continued.
“But again, I disagree with that analysis,” he emphasized.
He understands where the court’s line of thinking comes from, though — essentially, he said the conservatives on the court found Congress’ delegation of regulatory policy to administrative agencies unlawful because agencies are not directly elected the way U.S. senators and representatives are, and so it obstructs accountability to voters.
From a practical perspective, however, everyone on the panel agreed that the EPA ruling was a misstep.
“There’s a reason why we have allowed Congress to delegate some of its authority to administrative agencies,” Murray said, adding that it’s not a free-for-all. “Congress has to make clear to the agency what the scope of the delegation encompasses and how they are to use their authority. …Imagine having to go to Congress to get your passport. Imagine having to go to Congress to apply for an immigration visa. Imagine if Marjorie Taylor Greene was doing environmental policy.”
Not only does the ruling potentially limit President Joe Biden’s administration from realizing its climate goals of cutting carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieving net-zero status by 2050, it also raises questions about how other administrative agencies’ authorities may be curtailed.
Given the especially partisan times and deep philosophical differences that have hindered Congress’ efficacy and, by extension, the executive branch’s efficacy — as much as executive power can be limited by both the legislative and judicial branches — the dynamic leaves a“wide window”for the Supreme Court to impose “minority will,” Murray warned.
In what became a spirited discussion, there was time for only one question from the audience: What’s the solution?
Murray and Katyal both encouraged greater voter participation in the upcoming November election.
“We are going to be voting in successive elections for these issues,” Murray said. “And we may not win immediately — it may take awhile. This is exactly how the conservative playbook played it. …They didn’t give up. We can’t give up.”
Katyal struggled to offer any words of optimism.
“I don’t think that structural solutions right now are the way to go — I think the only thing that can be done is what Melissa is saying, which is vote, vote vote,” he said. “Because everything we’ve been talking about over the last hour is because of these elections that put certain people in power.”
The Supreme Court on Thursday said yes to another case that has the potential to be a bombshell: a North Carolina redistricting case that critics and legal scholars warn could have profound implications on the American democratic election process. Moore v. Harper could reinstate gerrymandered electoral maps that the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down, determining that it violated the state constitution. State Rep. Tim Moore is arguing that a state legislature has the sole authority regarding how elections are conducted — including, by extension, how a state’s electoral votes will be counted.
It’s a legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, and it’s a school of thought repeatedly struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court throughout the last century, beginning with Davis v. Hildebrandt in 1916. But it’s been coming up more frequently since 2000, when George W. Bush won the electoral college but lost the popular vote to Al Gore and thus became president, and was brought up most recently in 2020, when President Donald Trump lost the election in Georgia.
“It was at play in the 2020 election very much,” Katyal said Thursday. “This involves the question … whether or not state courts have any role to play in interpreting their own election statutes — voter protection, mail-in ballots, all that stuff. Does the constitution forbid state courts from being involved in the process?
“This is part of the anti-majoritarian project to basically say, ‘State courts, you’re out of the system. Only state legislatures, which the Republicans have put a lot of time and effort into in the past 25 years, they get to call all of the shots,” he continued. “The idea that our founders would have done that is, to put it mildly, ahistorical.”
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Moore v. Harper in October.