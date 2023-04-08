Monday’s windstorm added an unwanted factor into this spring’s snowmelt equation for the Roaring Fork Valley.
The storm deposited a layer of dust throughout the Colorado mountains with the Aspen area among the most affected. A gritty, dark layer covered the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas as well as the other mountains in the area.
“The new snow (since the windstorm) did cover it, but the layer is still present and you can see it in the ski tracks that cut down to that layer,” Katie Ertl, Aspen Skiing Co. senior vice president of mountain operations, wrote in an email. “As well, the groomers tend to pull it up to the surface with the machines.”
As skiers and riders can attest, the dust layer tends to make the surface a bit stickier. That’s just an inconvenience. The real problem with the dust layer is it can affect the timing and rate of the snowpack melting.
“Nature of runoff season just altered dramatically,” was the headline Thursday night on a report from the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies in Silverton, Colorado. The snow center operates the Colorado Dust-on-Snow Program to keep water managers and the interested public informed of the annual outlook for dust affecting runoff.
Jeff Derry, executive director of the center, said the big dust storm came out of the Four Corners area and made its way to Colorado, all the way up to Steamboat Springs. Prior to this week, Colorado had experienced only three or four prior, relatively minor dust incidents this spring, he said. This event was considered severe.
“I guess we all knew it would happen eventually,” Derry wrote. “This event turned out to be widespread and a nasty event in terms of the amount of dust deposited on a relatively pristine snowpack that has essentially reached maximum accumulation. It just takes one bad dust event to change things — this one dust event is going to change the characteristics of snowmelt and runoff for the duration of spring dramatically.”
In an interview, Derry said the reports and photos he received indicated Aspen was one of the areas that received the most dust. Dust storms typically get kicked up by wind each spring. The frequency and severity of the dust storms depends on how much moisture the southwestern U.S. receives. It was a “moist” winter in the desert so dust really hadn’t impacted Colorado’s snowpack until this week.
“It was really looking good before Monday and Tuesday,” Derry said. “It was severe as far as one dust event goes. I’m not really surprised that we got the event.”
And that has consequences, as noted by the Basalt-based Roaring Fork Conservancy in its snowpack and river report for Friday.
“Dust absorbs more sunlight and therefore acts like a heated blanket on top of the snowpack which leads to quicker melting,” the conservancy wrote.
The Roaring Fork River basin overall has a snowpack that is 146% of median, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It has eight automated Snotel sites in the Roaring Fork River Basin measuring the water equivalency in the snowpack. The snowpack levels range from 107% of median at the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River east of Aspen to 183% of median at McClure Pass summit.
Micro-forecaster Aspen Weather reported Friday that Snowmass Ski Area collected 95 inches of snow in March, 173% of normal. Aspen Highlands was just shy of the century mark for the month at 98 inches. That was 178% of normal.
So the snowpack is significantly higher this year and now there is a prospect that it could melt out quickly and at a high rate. Getting additional snow on top of the dust layer can help counter that quicker runoff, Derry said. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow have fallen since the dust was deposited on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s kind of burying the problem,” Derry said.
The new snow reflects the sunlight. But as the weather warms up this weekend and into next week, it “gets to work on the snow” and exposes the dust, he said.
“What’s helpful is to have a wet spring,” Derry said.
In the last few years, spring was warm and dry.
“Last year we saw the snowpack melt very quickly,” Derry noted.
Unfortunately, Derry said, history indicates that more wind and dust events are likely in store for Colorado this spring.