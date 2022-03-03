The Roaring Fork Sessions Bluegrass concert series returns Saturday to Harris Concert Hall. Kicking off the spring season of eclectic live performances is the Los Angeles-based brother-sister duo known as Watkins Family Hour.
Led by siblings Sean and Sara Watkins, the bluegrass band brings an authentic performance to all venues with their harmonized vocals, co-crafted songwriting and instrumental synergy.
“We’ve been playing music together for as long as I can remember,” said Sean Watkins, who is four years older than Sara. “It’s always been a real organic process for us.”
Growing up in Southern California, the two musical siblings played countless shows at a local pizza parlor with their childhood friend, Chris Thile. Throughout their teenage and young adult years, the three talented musicians grew nationally, and in the late ’90s, the group formed the acoustic, Americana ensemble, Nickel Creek. The young, progressive trio sold millions of albums, embarked on world tours and won a Grammy.
During their short breaks from touring with Nickel Creek, the Watkins siblings would spend evenings at a small club in LA called Largo. In the early 2000s, local musicians and comedians would perform in Largo’s intimate pub-like atmosphere — which is now a larger nightclub and cabaret theater, Sean Watkins said.
“We started going there frequently to see friends of ours play and other shows,” Watkins said. “It was a really cool little scene, and the owner of the club basically gave us an opportunity.”
In 2002, the Watkins siblings began performing monthly shows at Largo, trying out some of their original songs and other musical endeavors that didn’t coincide with the Nickel Creek vibe.
“It was our side hustle for a long time, something to get our wiggles out in a way when we weren’t on the road touring,” Watkins said. “It was a way for us to meet and play with new people and it evolved so much over the years; we never knew it would go on this long.”
With Nickel Creek on hiatus, the brother-sister duo naturally formed a new musical dynamic, becoming Watkins Family Hour. Over the past 20 years now, the Watkins siblings have been writing and recording music together, with Sean primarily on guitar and Sara on the fiddle.
While Largo is still home base for the two musicians, Watkins said that in recent years, they’ve been wanting to spread their music beyond the LA scene. In 2015, Watkins Family Hour released its self-titled debut album, and the siblings returned to the touring life together, playing in various venues around the country.
In January 2020, Watkins Family Hour released their second and most recent album entitled “Brother Sister.” All of their records prior to “Brother Sister” consisted of songs written individually or with Thile for Nickel Creek, explains Watkins, and this one marks the first collection of songs completely co-written between the brother and sister.
“We’d never written a record just the two of us,” Watkins said. “So it was really fun to get together and say, ‘what are you thinking about’ — it was like starting from scratch.”
The two found the time to dig into their lyrical storytelling and co-create the songs included in “Brother Sister” during the summer of 2019, squeezing in studio time with the help and support of their producer Mike Viola, often when Sara’s toddler was napping.
Though it’s been almost two years since the launch of “Brother Sister,” the oncoming pandemic put a halt to their touring plans, and Watkins Family Hour is now back on the road making up for the time lost.
The Watkins siblings have played numerous shows in Colorado and the Roaring Fork Valley throughout their music careers and during their Nickel Creek days, Watkins said. From performing at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and RockyGrass in Lyons, to the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, the two always look forward to bringing their bluegrass charisma to the Colorado crowds.
“Colorado audiences are always the best — there’s so much great music and a real sense of excitement in the air,” Watkins said. “We’ve spent a lot of time in Colorado and have played in most of the mountain towns, but there’s always something extra special about Aspen — it feels electric.”
The two will bring their own vibrant energy to the stage at Harris Concert Hall this weekend with plans to incorporate guest musicians and friends into the show, initiating a spring season of live bluegrass music in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Roaring Fork Sessions — an Americana, Roots and Bluegrass concert series to commence in the spring and fall of each year in various locations throughout the valley — launched in February 2020, hosting its first and only show with Lindsay Lou before the pandemic put a pause on the concept.
The Watkins Family Hour show on Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. at Harris Concert Hall located in the west end of Aspen. Tickets are $50 and available to purchase at aspenshowtix.com.